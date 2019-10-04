Oct. 5, 1969: LOS ALAMOS — United Fund campaigns here, in Santa Fe and Albuquerque have been caught in a crossfire between gun lovers and the New Mexico Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Sportsmen say NMCCD, a United Fund agency wants to take guns away from citizens. They might fight back by withholding United Fund donations as a protest.
NMCCD, meanwhile, explains that it does not support registration, let alone stronger gun laws, and is misunderstood.
Oct. 5, 1994: Gary Johnson, the Republican candidate for governor, said in Santa Fe on Tuesday that he is willing to “leave the door open” to a proposed nuclear waste facility on the Mescalero Apache reservation in southeast New Mexico.
Johnson’s position puts him at odds with the other two candidates for governor, Republican and Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional and the state Legislature, all of whom have opposed the Mescalero’s plan for storage of radioactive wastes generated by power companies in other states.