Nov. 19, 1919: Las Vegas, Nov. 19 — The new $10,000 school building at Ribera was dedicated last Saturday afternoon in the presence of a large audience when a fine program was rendered by the pupils of that locality. Speeches were made by a number of prominent New Mexicans, including Governor Larrazolo, who praised the school system of the entire state. The new school building has been under construction for some time and is an edifice that the people of San Miguel county and the state may well be proud. It contains five large class rooms and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 700 people and is said to be one of the finest school buildings in the state. Following the program, the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother entertained the guests of honor at a banquet at their home.
Nov. 19, 1969: CHAMA — Weather has been pestering progress on the San Juan-Chama Intermountain Diversion Project, but it isn’t expected to cause undue delays in the overall project.
Engineers with the project told The New Mexican today the bottom dropped out of the thermometer near Chama on Tuesday when temperatures plunged to 17 below zero.
Nov. 19, 1994: Was the man who raped a woman in downtown Santa Fe last month killed in a hail of bullets fired by California police after he raped a woman in a Los Angeles beauty shop and took her hostage?
Police in at least two states are investigating that possibility.
