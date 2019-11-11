Nov. 12, 1919: If Santa Fe business men wake up to the emergency which confronts their city they can have a new hotel built in this city inside of a year.
If they don’t wake up to the emergency it is quite possible that within that year’s time we may be forced to contemplate, willy nilly, the serious possibility of doubt as to the permanency of the state capital in Santa Fe.
There is no use blinding ourselves to the fact that it is entirely possible that a determined attempt may materialize at the psychological moment on the part of the citizens of a certain municipality in New Mexico to have the capital taken elsewhere.
Nov. 12, 1969: Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) has scrapped its plans for a new 100-bed hospital for profit in Santa Fe.
Dr. Jose Maldonado, one member of a group of local physicians attempting to promote establishment of the hospital in the City Different, told the Santa Fe County Medical Society on Tuesday night that he had received a telegram from Dr. Thomas Frist, HCA president in Nashville, Tenn., which said the corporation was abandoning plans for a hospital in Santa Fe because of heavy opposition and because there are other communities which would welcome a new hospital.
Nov. 12, 1994: QUESTA — Officials at the Molycorp molybdenum mine, closed almost two years ago because of a worldwide drop in the price of the metal, say the mine could re-open next year because the price is rebounding.
Production at the mine would mean hiring 225 employees — the minimum needed to run the operation in northern Taos County, mine manager David Shoemaker said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.