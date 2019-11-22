Nov. 23, 1969: Governor David F. Cargo was storming mad late yesterday over State Liquor Director L.A. “Skeet” McCulloch’s announcement he will allow Sunday liquor sales while a district court decision banning the sales is up for appeal before the State Supreme Court.
McCulloch’s stand in the issue is exactly opposite the governor’s feelings, and it makes the second time in recent weeks that McCulloch and Cargo have disagreed on major points in the Sunday liquor sale issue.
Nov. 23, 1994: Santa Fe chef Loretta Barrett Oden is going national with her practice of winning people’s hearts through their stomachs.
When Oden cooks for ABC’s Good Morning America viewers Thursday, she’ll be serving up turkey medallions and tales about American Indian foods and the cultures behind them.
“I figured I’ll just grab them by the belly,” Oden said, joking during an interview this week at her restaurant, the Corn Dance Café.
Oden, a member of the Potawatomi tribe of Oklahoma, recalls her younger, radical years fighting for American Indian causes. Now 52, she said she sees food as a gentle way to get people’s attention and increase their understanding of native cultures.
