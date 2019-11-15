Nov. 16, 1969: ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) — Western Athletic Conference weak sister New Mexico won its first WAC football game in 26 tries Saturday by smacking racially troubled Wyoming 24-12.
New Mexico scored three first half touchdowns and held off a Wyoming comeback attempt in the last two quarters.
It was New Mexico’s first WAC win since Oct. 16, 1965 when the Lobos defeated Utah 13-10. Until today, New Mexico had lost 25 straight conference games.
Nov. 16, 1994: An election that made history for Santa Fe’s city workers Tuesday almost wasn’t an election at all.
With just two votes to spare, Santa Fe city workers turned to elect the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees as their collective bargaining agent. As a result Santa Fe is the first city in New Mexico to unionize under a new state law.
Virginia Carpenter, a member of the state Public Employee Labor Relations Board, said barely enough workers voted to make the election valid. A total of 297 employees, or 60 percent of the 495-member bargaining unit, were required to vote to validate the election. Just 299 voted.
… AFSCME won easily with 168 votes or 56 percent of the ballots cast.
