Nov. 11, 1919: There’s just one thought to hold today, the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice which ended the fighting in the Great War a year ago.
And that is, “Make the war worth while.”
The men who did the fighting came back home filled with a sober realization of the value of what they fought for.
A large proportion of the citizens — or at least a noisy proportion — who stayed at home, haven’t seem to realize.
The thirty-dollar-a-month men who lay in the trenches and have come back to the vocations of peace find their country and its institutions a heaven compared to the hell Over There.
Nov. 11, 1969: BERNALILLO (AP) — Bennie Atencio, a Community Action Program worker at Santo Domingo Pueblo, led an angry walkout by Indians during a meeting of the Bernalillo board of education Monday. His action came after the board voted 3-1 to increase its membership from five to seven by adding an Indian and an Anglo. The Indians, whose children make up about 50 per cent of Bernalillo School enrollment, had asked that two Indians be added to the board.
Nov. 11, 1994: All the witnesses at the Gordon House trial Thursday were traveling on Interstate 40 westbound on the same night, at the same time that House’s pickup, traveling the wrong way, slammed into a car and killed four passengers.
The witnesses told their stories in the first day of testimony in House’s trial on four counts of vehicular homicide and other charges related to the accident.
