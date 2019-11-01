Nov. 2, 1969: LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A Muleshoe, Tex., hunter was killed Saturday when struck in the neck by a rifle bullet.
State Police identified the man as Everett McGuire, 33.
Nov. 2, 1994: Police Chief Donald Grady II told residents concerned about the recent rash of crime that he has given his commander “a mandate to reduce crime in Santa Fe by 50 percent in the next six months.”
Grady told the people gathered at E.J. Martinez Elementary School on Tuesday that he was hesitant to make public his goal, because, he said, it sounds ambitious.
“But I believe it is doable,” he told a reporter after the meeting. “If we don’t reach that goal, it’s not the end of the world. We’ll keep trying.”
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Grady discussed his plans for the police department — including assigning patrol officers to permanent geographical areas in the city and building several police substations throughout the city.
“They’ll be as convenient as McDonald’s,” Grady said. “They’ll even have drive-up windows.”
