Nov. 5, 1919: Governor Larrazolo has made it fairly plain that the idea in New Mexico is to mine coal.
There probably are those who had the idea the object in sending federal troops to Gallup and the Colfax country camps was to shoot holes through the atmosphere, possibly perforating a few union men, to parade around the principal streets and perform setting up exercises for the benefit of the admiring population.
The governor has removed any such misunderstanding. The troops aren’t in the coal camps for a pleasure excursion, to dig trenches or put down a barrage, unless the latter maneuver should be made necessary by violence on the part of striking coal miners.
Nov. 5, 1969: More than 300 taxpayers invaded the county assessor’s office Monday and Tuesday to complain about the tax bills they got Monday, County Assessor Tillie Gonzales estimated today.
Mrs. Gonzales said very few mistakes are being found in the computing of taxes, done this year for the first time by computer.
Nov. 5, 1994: At least one out of every 10 New Mexicans expected to vote in the general election will have already done so before the polls open Tuesday.
For those who take advantage of it, the state’s new early voting law will mean a hassle-free election day, no searching for parking places, no long lines, no problems.
