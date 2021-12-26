From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 27, 1921: The Christmas double holiday was spent quietly by most Santa Feans, but there were six people who had a thrilling time — as long as it lasted, when cars in which they were traveling left the road. None of the motorists appear to be seriously hurt, however.
Ed Tafoya of Santa Fe, accompanied by an Italian youth he picked up on the road, had a thrilling experience on Little La Bajada about 6:30 o’clock Saturday evening when the Ford coupe in which he was traveling jumped off the road and dashed over the hill. The steering rod broke suddenly, causing the accident and the lights went out as one of the front wheels struck a stone.
Dec. 27, 1946: In less than one week one of the most worthy sports ventures in Santa Fe’s history will be undertaken.
Two football teams, one from Los Alamos and the other from Santa Fe, will meet in a charity game at Magers field, and because of the generosity of the players, officials, sponsors and patrons of the game, Santa Fe’s youngsters will be able to get by another year on an all-too-small budget.
Dec. 27, 1971: Attorney General David Norvell said today his office and the Santa Fe County district attorney will investigate Las Vegas District Attorney Donaldo (Tiny) Martinez’ involvement with the Brown Berets he bailed out of the Santa Fe jail Friday.
Dec. 27, 1996: Traffic jams at Villa Linda Mall on Thursday might have bothered some post-Christmas shoppers, but Bonnie French was happy about all the cars trying to reach the south-side shopping center.
“There was a lot of traffic, and I was thrilled,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.