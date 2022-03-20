From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 21, 1922: The participants in “The Kiwanatics,” the minstrel show to be given tonight by the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club, all took out insurance policies against accident, assault, hanging, tarring and feathering, boiling in oil and other possible contingencies, libel suits being the least of their worries. It is said an exceedingly high premium was charged, especially in the case of the six end men, who were regarded as very bad risks.
March 21, 1947: Eulogio Vargas, 39, rancher, is a free man today, having been found not guilty of murder in the killing of Manuel Reyes Espinosa Sept. 8 at Chimayo. The jury returned the verdict to District Judge David Chavez late yesterday afternoon, being out only 25 minutes.
March 21, 1972: Mayor Joe Valdes moved quickly to fulfill some of his campaign pledges during a brief, 35-minute organizational meeting after being sworn into office at City Hall Monday night.
But, he ran into one stumbling block. City Manager Peter Hay, who was absent from the meeting, did not turn in his resignation as was expected. Two months ago, Hay said he would turn in his resignation to the new mayor.
March 21, 1997: There were gasps, then a stunned silence on the House floor Thursday as the vote on a bill to legalize gambling registered on the electronic voting board above members’ heads.
The 35 red lights and 35 green lights meant a tie — and that the bill had failed.
