From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 25, 1996: Reacting to lower than expected tax revenues, Santa Fe’s acting city manager this week ordered a hiring freeze, eliminated most government travel and instructed department heads to craft plans for possible layoffs.
Acting City Manager Frank DiLuzio said Tuesday that he believes the city can make up its looming financial shortfall without laying off any of its 1,200 employees.
