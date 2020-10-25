Coronavirus burns through Santa Fe businesses, Oct. 21
“If establishments are relaxing many precautions, no wonder cases are rising. … Would be interested if other shoppers have noticed declining adherence to precautions. … The precautions are really not that burdensome — not like being on a ventilator, for example, or hospitalized for a long period.” Bobbie Ferrell
“Why doesn’t the paper print a comprehensive list of businesses with infections? As a 74-year-old with a heart problem, this is really important. While stories like this may be a nice read, they lack critical details.” John Newhagen
“Maybe it’s my imagination but it seems like there has been a higher number of out-of-state license plates in town for the past month or so, mainly Texas and California. Do we really believe all these visitors have been quarantining for 14 days before they go shopping, dining, eating or drinking?” Michael O’Neill
“The problem isn’t customers not wearing masks. It’s people gathering outside the workplace and then bringing it to work where they are spending many hours a day. … It’s people in general ignoring public health guidelines in their private lives continuing with unmasked parties and gatherings. If people would stop do this our numbers would go down.” Amy Earle
