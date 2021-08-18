From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 19, 1921: Educators from all over the state, country “supers” and city “supers,” are gathering in the city today to attend the conference which opens at 2 p.m. at the supreme court rooms tomorrow afternoon to outline a campaign to fight the eight amendment which is to be voted on Sept. 20
“We are going to oppose this amendment vigorously because it will cut off financial aid needed by many schools,” said State School Superintendent John V. Conway today. “I intend to deliver a hot speech on the subject tomorrow.”
Aug. 19, 1946: One hundred years ago yesterday, Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny formally took over New Mexico as part of the United States, with the words: “We have come with peaceable intentions and kind feelings toward you all. We come as friends to better your condition.”
Events have proved that Genral Kearny spoke truly. His occupation was carried out with amazingly little friction. The kind feelings have persisted and grown. The United States did indeed work to improve conditions in New Mexico.
Aug. 19, 1971: The state announced two major developments this week in its efforts to fight drug abuse.
A $20,000 grant was awarded to the Bernalillo County Mental Health Center for an “early intervention” program to include drug users outside the county.
Aug. 19, 1996: Maybe it was the wildfires. Or the drought. Or the economy.
For whatever reason, several artists gave sales at the 1996 Indian Market thumbs down.
Other filed mixed reviews, and one or two even said they were pleasantly surprised by the results.
