“We can’t get Medicaid right and they are going for Medicare for all? Schools are a mess, roads a mess — this is a waste of time for a poor state like ours.” Theresa Lucero
“It seems like a bad idea to create a free healthcare state and legalize pot at the same time. Our state will be flooded with jobless pothead losers on welfare panhandling on every corner.” JA McLaughlin
“Why work for zero benefits?” Steve Harbour
“No, thank you. Medicare for All That Want It is much better.” Phillip Marcello Lujan
“What quality of healthcare do you get? Vote those Dems out before they completely destroy this state. It won’t take much.” Stoney Burke
“So, current retirees had to pay millions into Medicare until they were 65, but Medicare for all gives is away for free? I want my money back.” Ed Forde
“Our taxes will pay for it as they do now. Working people have Medicare taken out of their paychecks.” Vee Kay
