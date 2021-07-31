I have been thinking about Kim Shanahan’s June 6 New Mexican commentary, “Covenants are a sacred cow.” In the piece, which talks about getting rid of zoning altogether, it seems to me the words “zoning” and “covenants” get mixed up. They are not the same.
Zoning is a function of municipal government, a well-recognized concept used to prevent, say, a car dealership in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
As the words are used today, “covenants” are what private developers impose on their individual lots to ensure everyone in the development adheres to the same standards to protect the “quality” of the development in the eyes of builders and buyers.
But doing away with covenants (unlikely unless mandated by law) is not the same as doing away with zoning. Cities need the right to say that certain uses are inappropriate in certain areas and that some proposed uses are incompatible with existing uses.
Therein lies a key issue: “existing uses.” Over many decades, Santa Fe evolved with zoning categories for housing density, commercial and industrial uses, and yes, even a variety of restrictive historic regulations.
Is zoning itself “inherently racist,” as claimed by Shanahan? In some sense, it is. Any attempt to define and control uses can be seen through a racist lens. But so can almost every other part of our existence. Even grocery stores can be called racist for the products they choose to put on their shelves.
There needs to be some common sense in looking at everything through a racist lens. I have lived in Santa Fe for more than 50 years, and I admit, I sometimes agree with the old Santa Fe saying: “I liked it better before.” Maybe that makes me a racist, but I also can’t live my life feeling guilty that I live on a one-acre lot, that I want to see my neighborhood protected or even that I am a white male well over 60.
While many Santa Feans see zoning as a solid “covenant” (in the old meaning) between the city and its people, it is not. The City Council can, and does, change zoning whenever it wants. I have witnessed change after change approved by the council whenever it seems to serve some well-funded development — always couched in the stated interest to respond to “changing times” in our city.
The St. Francis Drive and Zia Road development is just the latest big-time example. Thank goodness the Candlelight Neighborhood Association is taking the city to court for breaking its own rules. Zoning regulations were simply changed or put aside, as they have been again and again over the years.
But there is a much bigger question overshadowing all the zoning and protective covenant issues. That is, what are we to do about growth? The New Mexican recently questioned whether 5,000 new housing units are enough. I bet most Santa Fe residents think they are way more than enough. And they are too dense. And they are ugly. And they are not a drop in the bucket (speaking of water limitations) for the “affordable housing” problem. Some planners say we can never achieve enough units — so what are we doing approving these developments piecemeal, over and over, with no long-term plans or goals?
These are all very big issues. But let’s not throw out zoning, as if doing that would solve our problems. Zoning has helped keep our fair city reasonably liveable, ironically so much so that we are being overrun by people escaping big cities with little or no zoning. We need to get to work facing up to the real issue — the eventual, and surely inevitable, limits to our growth.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.