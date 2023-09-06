Though we are accustomed to seeing oil and gas wells in our daily lives, New Mexicans are also blessed with an abundance of public lands that are foundational to a vibrant cultural legacy of hunting and fishing.
For many of us, this deep connection to the land extends back hundreds of years; for tribes and pueblos, it goes back millennia. Trout Unlimited believes this outdoor legacy is fundamental to the health of our communities and to our future. Our mission is to take care of natural resources so that our kids and theirs will enjoy fishing for wild and native fish.
The oil and gas industry is certainly a major economic driver in New Mexico, providing thousands of good jobs that support rural communities across the state. Revenues from state and federal leases make up as much as half of our state budget, benefiting each of us who call this place home.
To maximize the benefits of energy production in New Mexico, however, we must require that producers operate responsibly, respecting the precious public lands where they work.
Thousands of oil and gas wells are located across millions of acres of public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico. That’s not a surprise, considering the BLM has such a large footprint in our state. What is surprising is that the BLM hasn’t changed their bonding rules in over 60 years, resulting in a dusty old box filled with rusty tools for administering these leases. This created an opportunity for bad actors in the oil and gas industry to abuse their privilege and leave their garbage behind, primarily in the form of abandoned wells.
Some abandoned wells are referred to as “zombies,” for the fact that they were believed to be dead but still walk among us spewing gases that could have otherwise been put to beneficial use. Pollution from active zombies exacerbates the impacts of climate change that New Mexico is experiencing at this moment, in the form of wildfires and threatened water supplies, among other impacts. These zombies need to be stopped, but without proper bonding rules, the public will be stuck with the tab to remediate orphan wells.
That’s right, we are the ones who have to clean it up; you and me and our fellow taxpayers are left on the hook to battle the zombies fouling our air and water. In fact, over $4.7 billion of taxpayer money is allocated to this growing national problem, and according to one recent study, New Mexico’s oil and gas industry is inadequately bonded to the tune of $8.1 billion.
That just isn’t right.
Federal bonding levels have not been raised for 60 years and we are long past due to stop the zombie well population in its tracks.
Kevin Terry, the Rio Grande program director for Trout Unlimited, was born and raised in Northern New Mexico.