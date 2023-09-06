Though we are accustomed to seeing oil and gas wells in our daily lives, New Mexicans are also blessed with an abundance of public lands that are foundational to a vibrant cultural legacy of hunting and fishing.

For many of us, this deep connection to the land extends back hundreds of years; for tribes and pueblos, it goes back millennia. Trout Unlimited believes this outdoor legacy is fundamental to the health of our communities and to our future. Our mission is to take care of natural resources so that our kids and theirs will enjoy fishing for wild and native fish.

The oil and gas industry is certainly a major economic driver in New Mexico, providing thousands of good jobs that support rural communities across the state. Revenues from state and federal leases make up as much as half of our state budget, benefiting each of us who call this place home.

Kevin Terry, the Rio Grande program director for Trout Unlimited, was born and raised in Northern New Mexico.

Recommended for you