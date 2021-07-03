I would like to echo the My View article written by Aku Oppenheimer (“Where will water flow for Zia Station?” June 20). Let us attempt to look at what is not shown in the rhetorically persuasive, extensive presentation by the developers for the Zia Station project during several past public hearings.
The Candlelight Neighborhood Association solicited a review of the submitted traffic study by the New Mexico Department of Transportation, as was done previously. This was refused by the department, which stated that it was not considered necessary due to the distances of the entrance to the project from the highway corridor.
However, in the review done by the department completed in 2014, it was considered necessary and based simply on the question of opening the Zia Station itself for Rail Runner train traffic (see the “Zia Platform VISSIM Analysis-St. Francis Drive Intersection Assessment”). On the final page, it was recommended that “a more comprehensive evaluation of the functionality and operations of the site should be conducted with respect to safely.”
Keep in mind this was without the addition of 400-plus dwelling units along with businesses, or the addition of 7,900 vehicle trips per day, as estimated by the developer. Add to that the average daily traffic count was measured in 2017, between Galisteo and VoTech roads, to be 17,100 vehicle trips per day. The result is the daily traffic count on Zia Road would be over 25,000 vehicles. In addition, the train station makes multiple stops daily. The traffic flow from the community would allow U-turns on Zia Road, elevating hazardous conditions for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.
One thing you don’t see in the developer’s traffic study is any comprehensive analysis of how the additional traffic and U-turns will affect adjacent neighborhoods. This is because the developer was not required by city ordinances to take into account the many neighborhoods that empty onto Zia Road and the congestion that will be more than doubled with the development as it is presently proposed. We have questions regarding this and the absence of any viable plan for residents in the Candlelight neighborhood. Many residents do not have the capability to safely exit onto Zia. The traffic plan as submitted and our concerns have gone unanswered.
The pedestrian issues around current and future disabled individuals are not even remotely addressed by the traffic study or developers at this intersection. One of our disabled neighbors submitted several evaluative letters on ADA compliance that went unanswered.
Another issue not addressed is what it actually feels like. Go to the intersection and view the beautifully rendered paintings of the apartments, three stories in violation of a major ordinance. An ordinance passed for relevant reasons and ignored for zero relevant reasons. Imagine these buildings on that small strip of land — you will possibly feel as many of us do, that it is an enormous, dense block of matter to drop into this particularly small piece of land. The drawings do not tell you what it will feel like on the ground to have 400-plus dwelling units on two pieces of property, along with many commercial businesses.
It certainly cannot tell you what it will feel like to have trains stopping, cyclists crossing, pedestrian traffic greatly increased by design and the additional cars mere feet from an intersection that is already chaotic, including the increase of vibrations and noise that are instigated by traffic speeding down Zia. Imagine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.