I spent the last couple of nights watching the Santa Fe Planning Commission’s two recent meetings evaluating the Zia Flats apartment development. With only one dissenting vote, commissioners approved it and forwarded it to the City Council for final action.
For you folks who have not been following it, this is part of a multiple-phase development between the Candlelight neighborhood and St. Francis Drive. The Zia Flats will have several hundred one- and two-bedroom apartments.
A number of valid concerns were raised by numerous citizens and the Candlelight Neighborhood Association, but I am only going to address the realignment of the traffic on Zia and Galisteo Road.
The developer has proposed moving Galisteo Road a short distance to the west; in this scenario, it is the first of many very dangerous changes.
It will not only be realigned, but extended across Zia to provide the only nonemergency entrance and exit to these several hundred apartments. Left turns from Galisteo to Zia, in either direction, will be blocked. This means any of those several hundred residents who might need to go to St. Francis Drive will have to turn right, and in a space of about 200 feet have to cross the two westbound Zia lanes to get to a turn bay at Candelero Street for a U-turn onto eastbound Zia.
That will be virtually impossible during the morning and evening rush hours. It is an open invitation to a high-speed T-bone accident. Again, anyone who drives Zia knows the 35 mph speed limit is pretty much ignored by many drivers, and seen as a challenge by the Richard Petty wannabes we hear and see at all hours.
The barrier blocking left turns from Galisteo on either side is a new pedestrian crosswalk with traffic signals. I know there is a pedestrian crossing signal where the rail trail crosses Rodeo Road. Living in Park Plazas, I drive Rodeo on a frequent basis, and when I have seen pedestrians and cyclists using that crossing, they have to use great care because a lot of drivers pay no attention to the signal. I can only imagine what kids walking to school in the morning rush hour might experience. The crossing will have a pedestrian median in the center. It was unclear in the presentation if that will require waiting for a second signal, or if it is just a stopover for fleeing the speeding cars about to ignore the light. It is a fatality waiting to happen.
The developers’ representative was also very excited that eastbound Zia will finally get the three turn bays it has needed for 30 years, and those turn bays will result in a dramatic reduction in the length of the morning backup. I’m not sure how dramatic it will be since I frequently see frustrated drivers using the current third lane to make that left turn onto St. Francis, even though it is only designated for going straight across to Zia.
To achieve this, there will now only be one lane to either cross St. Francis or make a right turn onto it. How is that lane now not going to back up significantly in the morning rush hour? It was asserted that it will require a narrowing of traffic lanes, and that will serve to slow down traffic. The wannabe Richard Pettys will see it as a challenge.
No doubt Santa Fe is in need of less sprawl and more affordable housing, but this is the wrong way to do it. This traffic plan is more likely to get someone hurt or killed.