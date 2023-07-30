I became a mom when I was 15 years old, which is the same age when I first began struggling to access child care. I was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and later came to the United States. Being a young mother is a huge challenge, and being undocumented and having language barriers made it even more difficult, especially when it came to accessing child care. I didn’t understand what was available to me and my children because I didn’t understand what my rights were. I raised five kids on my single income, and there were times where finding child care for my children felt nearly impossible.

There are many reasons parents need child care during different times in their lives. When I was experiencing domestic violence at home, I found myself most desperately in need of child care assistance. Later, when I stayed in a domestic violence shelter, one of the supports they provided was free child care. This support gave me the opportunity to go out and search for work and became a lifeline for me when I was needing to re-establish my life and find work to support myself and my children. Child care isn’t just a work support — it can be a saving grace for parents like me who are struggling to make ends meet or to leave an unsafe situation.

When I became a member of the non-profit family organization OLÉ, I realized I wasn’t alone. Many parents of young kids in New Mexico struggle to make ends meet, and many more struggle to afford child care. That’s why I celebrate Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s implementation of zero child care copays for New Mexico.

Patricia Bustillos is a member of OLÉ. She lives in Albuquerque. A translation of this piece can be found in Spanish at santafenewmexican.com.

