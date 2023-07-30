I became a mom when I was 15 years old, which is the same age when I first began struggling to access child care. I was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and later came to the United States. Being a young mother is a huge challenge, and being undocumented and having language barriers made it even more difficult, especially when it came to accessing child care. I didn’t understand what was available to me and my children because I didn’t understand what my rights were. I raised five kids on my single income, and there were times where finding child care for my children felt nearly impossible.
There are many reasons parents need child care during different times in their lives. When I was experiencing domestic violence at home, I found myself most desperately in need of child care assistance. Later, when I stayed in a domestic violence shelter, one of the supports they provided was free child care. This support gave me the opportunity to go out and search for work and became a lifeline for me when I was needing to re-establish my life and find work to support myself and my children. Child care isn’t just a work support — it can be a saving grace for parents like me who are struggling to make ends meet or to leave an unsafe situation.
When I became a member of the non-profit family organization OLÉ, I realized I wasn’t alone. Many parents of young kids in New Mexico struggle to make ends meet, and many more struggle to afford child care. That’s why I celebrate Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s implementation of zero child care copays for New Mexico.
Many parents can only access child care because they have zero copays, including my children now raising young kids of their own. Having access to quality, affordable child care makes a huge difference for parents and also for the quality of their child’s education.
It has been so empowering to speak with lawmakers who are committed to helping us make change. I was a part of the fight to pass Constitutional Amendment 1, which made early education a constitutional right in the New Mexico Constitution. I was also able to join many other OLÉ members at the Roundhouse during the legislative session earlier this year, asking senators and representatives to continue to work to fully fund early education and care programs. It has been wonderful to be part of this fight, and I know we still have more to fight for during this interim period and future legislative sessions.
Now, I am a mother of four children, grandmother of seven grandchildren (one of my children tragically passed away in a car accident). Today I continue to fight so that my 3- and 4-year-old granddaughters have access to quality child care. Being in community with other parents, grandparents, early educators, center owners and other members of the community who are in the fight to make the child care system better for us brings me hope. When we come together our collective voice is strong and I feel empowered.
I look forward to continuing to fight to ensure the child care system works for New Mexico parents. That means maintaining zero copays, and other measures that help parents start their child’s educational journey on the right foot. Together as a community we are building power which will lead to change.
Cero copagos de cuidado infantil es un salvavidas para los padres de NM
Me convertí en madre cuando tenía 15 años, que es la misma edad en que comencé a tener dificultades para acceder al cuidado infantil. Nací en Chihuahua, México y luego emigré a los Estados Unidos. Ser una madre joven es un gran desafío, y ser indocumentada y tener barreras lingüísticas lo hizo aún más difícil para mí, especialmente cuando se trataba de acceder al cuidado infantil. No entendía lo que estaba disponible para mí y mis hijos porque no entendía cuáles eran mis derechos. Crié a cinco hijos con mi único ingreso, y hubo momentos en que encontrar cuidado infantil para mis hijos parecía casi imposible.
Hay muchas razones por las que los padres necesitan cuidado infantil durante diferentes momentos de sus vidas. Cuando estaba experimentando violencia doméstica en casa, me encontré más desesperadamente necesitada de asistencia para el cuidado de los niños. Más tarde, cuando me quedé en un refugio de violencia doméstica, uno de los apoyos que me brindaron fue el cuidado infantil gratuito. Este apoyo me dio la oportunidad de salir y buscar trabajo, y se convirtió en un salvavidas para mí cuando necesitaba restablecer mi vida y encontrar trabajo para mantenerme a mí y a mis hijos. El cuidado de los niños no es solo un apoyo laboral, puede ser una gracia salvadora para los padres como yo que luchan por llegar a fin de mes o por salir de una situación insegura.
Cuando me convertí en miembro de OLÉ, me di cuenta de que no estaba solo. Muchos padres de niños pequeños en Nuevo México luchan por llegar a fin de mes, y muchos más luchan por pagar el cuidado de los niños. Es por eso que celebro la implementación de cero copagos de cuidado infantil para Nuevo México por parte de la gobernadora Lujan Grisham y el Departamento de Educación y Cuidado de la Primera Infancia de NM. Muchos padres sólo pueden acceder al cuidado infantil porque tienen cero copagos, incluidos mis hijos que están criando a sus propios hijos pequeños. Tener acceso a cuidado infantil asequible y de calidad marca una gran diferencia para los padres, y también para la calidad de la educación de sus hijos.
Ha sido muy enriquecedor hablar con legisladores que están comprometidos a ayudarnos a hacer cambios. Fui parte de la lucha para aprobar la Enmienda Constitucional 1, que hizo de la educación temprana un derecho constitucional en la Constitución de Nuevo México. También pude unirme a muchos otros miembros de OLÉ en la Roundhouse durante la sesión legislativa a principios de este año, pidiendo a los senadores y representantes que continúen trabajando para financiar completamente los programas de educación y cuidado temprano. Ha sido maravilloso ser parte de esta lucha, y sé que todavía tenemos más por lo que luchar durante este período intermedio y futuras sesiones legislativas.
Ahora, soy madre de 4 hijos, abuela de 7 nietos (uno de mis hijos falleció trágicamente en un accidente automovilístico). Hoy sigo luchando para que mis nietas de 3 y 4 años tengan acceso a un cuidado infantil de calidad. Estar en comunidad con otros padres, abuelos, educadores de la primera infancia, propietarios de centros y otros miembros de la comunidad que están en la lucha para mejorar el sistema de cuidado infantil para nosotros me da esperanza. Cuando nos unimos, nuestra voz colectiva es fuerte y me siento empoderada.
Espero continuar luchando para garantizar que el sistema de cuidado infantil funcione para los padres de Nuevo México. Eso significa mantener cero copagos y otras medidas que ayudan a los padres a comenzar el viaje educativo de sus hijos con el pie derecho. Juntos como comunidad estamos construyendo el poder que conducirá al cambio.
Patricia Bustillos es una miembro de OLÉ que ha estado luchando para mejorar el sistema de cuidado infantil para los padres. Vive en Albuquerque y es madre de cuatro hijos y abuela de siete hijos.
Patricia Bustillos is a member of OLÉ. She lives in Albuquerque. A translation of this piece can be found in Spanish at santafenewmexican.com.