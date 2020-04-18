It has been five weeks since my family has been home, social distancing, and we have been practicing this since before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order for New Mexicans to stay home.
My 8-year-old daughter was tested for COVID-19 on March 8 after developing all the signs of the disease that made me fear she would die in her sleep. Her test came back negative, but it was still a terrifying thing to have two young children develop pneumonia. I can’t imagine what other families are living with when their worst fears become a reality and their loved ones die from this disease.
It is for this reason and others that I must reiterate what many might be missing on social media and elsewhere — please, for the sake of our tribal communities, stay home. The Jemez Mountains are a beautiful place for a hike. And who doesn’t love a day trip to Tent Rocks or Taos? But for our indigenous communities to survive this, your hike and your day trips must wait until it is safe again to do so.
My family, like others, relies heavily on Indian Health Services. It is from my experience that I know that Indian Health Services as an institution is not being given the resources to handle the outbreaks we are seeing in pueblos across New Mexico.
The health service is a lifeline for thousands of indigenous peoples across the nation. If hospitals run out of lifesaving equipment, we need only look to the not-so-distant history to know that Indian Health Services would be last on the list if this equipment becomes available — behind institutions that treat predominantly non-indigenous communities — and our people could die because of it.
About a third of the positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico are indigenous peoples. While many institutions are not equipped to handle a pandemic, I am still hopeful that, as in centuries past, we will continue to be resilient. I know that we can stay home because we have been called to do it before.
We have also been called to (whether forced or by choice) enact social-distancing measures with our families. What we must ask and then rely on, is for non-indigenous people to be called to and answer with that same resiliency.
I have a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old — I know staying inside is hard, especially when children are struggling to understand the complexities of social distancing. I also have parents, grandparents and other family members who I want to survive this.
As uncomfortable as it is to once again have our health and safety in the hands of others, what I’m requesting isn’t that hard. Postpone your hikes to Jemez or Acoma, and instead, walk around your neighborhood. Although tribal boundaries are outside of the jurisdiction of the New Mexico State Land Office, Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard supports tribal leaderships’ requests for the public to refrain from engaging in outdoor recreation in and near tribal boundaries, and to also refrain from visiting stores on reservations.
On behalf of the State Land Office, my plea to the public is this: Stay home. Hold off on your desires to get outside and hike near tribal land. The future of our state and my people depend on it.
