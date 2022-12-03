On Nov. 8, New Mexico’s clean energy future won at the ballot box. Voters rejected politicians who were backed by millions of dollars in campaign spending from fossil fuel companies and CEOs who have refused to move New Mexico away from a dying industry that is destroying the planet.
But it was younger voters like us in particular who rejected this corporate spending in favor of action on climate change. The reason is pretty simple: Our future depends on it.
Exit polls show young voters rank climate change high among our top concerns. Nationally, roughly two-thirds of voters age 18-29 backed Democratic candidates — those who have led on this issue and those who understand the severity of the moment we are in.
Fortunately, New Mexico is home to leaders like Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard and Congressman-elect Gabe Vasquez who continue to champion action on climate. They know how much further we must go, and we stand ready to work beside them to create a better New Mexico that is cleaner and more economically stable in the long-term.
But it’s important to note our votes didn’t just elect and reelect our champions, we also rejected candidates who continue to deny climate change, halt progress on renewable energy development and who ignore the negative impacts of our fossil fuel-based economy.
According to New Mexico Ethics Watch, the oil and gas industry spent $1.4 million in this election, including $318,000 to GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, who couldn’t decide if he believed in climate change or not.
Once again, they used this money to falsely advertise that more domestic energy production would solve all our problems, neglecting to point out the record profits Exxon Mobile, Chevron and other multinational corporations have made this year at the expense of the health of the planet. While working New Mexicans suffered the consequences by paying higher gas prices, Wall Street CEOs were just fine raking in billions thanks to a global market that takes the domestic energy we produce here and sells it to the highest bidder.
In a year when New Mexico experienced the most severe impacts of climate change, including terrible wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought, we weren’t buying what the industry was selling. While it loves to tout the economic benefits oil and gas brings to our state, the industry conveniently leaves out the billions of dollars New Mexico pays every year to deal with fossil fuel-induced climate change. When you factor in the health impacts and the industry’s contribution to our dirty air, water and damage to our landscape, the negatives start to outweigh the positives.
Young New Mexicans know this, and we know the future of our state lies not with an industry that will one day go bust, but in our ability to successfully transition away from it.
Make no mistake — young voters will continue to elect leaders who walk the walk when it comes to combating climate change.
Let this election be a lesson to all current and future candidates and officeholders — young voters will remain engaged, passionate and organized when it comes to protecting our environment. Our generation may be the last best hope for reversing the damage we have done to our planet. We will not go down as the generation that ignores the reality we are living in and leaves these problems to the next one. This is our time.
Kayley Shoup is a young voter in Carlsbad, and Alicia Powdrill is a young voter in Albuquerque.