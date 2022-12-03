On Nov. 8, New Mexico’s clean energy future won at the ballot box. Voters rejected politicians who were backed by millions of dollars in campaign spending from fossil fuel companies and CEOs who have refused to move New Mexico away from a dying industry that is destroying the planet.

But it was younger voters like us in particular who rejected this corporate spending in favor of action on climate change. The reason is pretty simple: Our future depends on it.

Exit polls show young voters rank climate change high among our top concerns. Nationally, roughly two-thirds of voters age 18-29 backed Democratic candidates — those who have led on this issue and those who understand the severity of the moment we are in.

Kayley Shoup is a young voter in Carlsbad, and Alicia Powdrill is a young voter in Albuquerque.

