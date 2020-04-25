Last week on my bimonthly drive to the grocery store, I looked out at the hundreds of houses that line the streets of my 15-minute commute. I imagined people inside their walls, protecting themselves and their community from the spread of the coronavirus as they cook meals, read and work from home (if they are lucky).
Yet, as I drove by Patrick Smith Park and saw many young people huddled on the grass, laughing as they stood shoulder to shoulder, I was disheartened.
We live in an era wherein information can be spread faster than it ever has been, and there is no reason why we should not be the most deliberately informed 20-somethings in history.
Currently, our awareness of COVID-19, the coronavirus wreaking havoc across the globe, can and should outpace the transmission of the virus itself, but it’s not. We are spending time with friends as if we’re not in the midst of a pandemic, wherein over 160 million people will likely be infected in the United States alone.
We can pull up an article from any major news source in a matter of seconds on our phones. We can search the internet for any question we may have on our minds. We all have the capability to grasp the toll it is taking around the world, as well as the simple precautions we can all take to prevent it from spreading like wildfire.
And yet, despite pleas from health care workers and government officials all over the world to stay home, we still just can’t seem to grasp the facts. This is by choice, and an irresponsible one, at that.
While many of our relatives are poring over the news every day, trying to get a grasp on the situation, some young people have decided to reduce their news intake in the midst of the pandemic.
“Major news outlets seem to drive up anxiety for me, and seeing how our president was treating the situation [is] simply depressing and embarrassing,” said Eric Weist, a student at the University of Vermont. Weist said now that he is properly social distancing, he only checks in on the news once a week.
Just because we are frustrated with the country’s lack of leadership, does that mean we have an excuse to tune out of the crisis entirely?
Despite the extreme lack of leadership from the president of the United States, local governments are stepping up to inform the public of what we all need to be doing to protect our loved ones, our neighbors, complete strangers and ourselves. And we must listen to them.
“Young and otherwise healthy people who are not appropriately quarantined run the high risk of inadvertently exposing everyone they come into contact with to the virus, causing significant spread of disease throughout their communities,” said Dr. Hallie Brown, who grew up in Santa Fe and is chief resident of emergency medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine. “We all need to do everything we can to help prevent the spread of this virus, and the precautionary steps we all take affect those in our community who are not so young and not so healthy.”
Since the beginning of the outbreak, we young people have thought we are untouchable by this virus. We think we can still spend time with our friends, as long as it’s just us. We think we can continue going on with our lives, the only difference being that we can’t go to our favorite bars, clubs and restaurants.
If we were to read the news and browse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, we would, quite frankly, be terrified. Because this pandemic is nothing short of a nightmare. Doctors are “baking” their N95 masks in UV light in hopes of sterilizing them for reuse, as well as other medical supplies. Health care workers have bruises covering their faces from wearing tight-fitting masks for their shifts that often span 12 hours or more.
If we are as smart and socially aware as we claim to be and we stand by the belief that baby boomers underestimate our potential, let us take this crisis as an opportunity to prove them wrong by doing the right thing.
So seriously: Stop scheduling pickup sports games. Stop building jumps at local ski areas where you could potentially break your collarbone and further strain the health care system. Stop having “small gatherings,” and stop being selfish. The sooner we listen to the CDC, health care workers and our local governments and abide by these very simple guidelines, the sooner hospitals will be able to catch up with the rapid spread of this virus and we can go back to at least some semblance of normalcy in our lives.
