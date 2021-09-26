I think I’m finally ready to say it: The system is broken. I’ve worked in education for the last decade, and over every one of those 10 years, I have clung to the hope that there was some small tweak that could salvage our public school system. But this isn’t a broken toilet. These are human beings — teachers and students — who are failing every day to get what they need to thrive.
It’s time to talk about the hard things. Teachers this year are facing a nearly impossible task: After a year of mostly remote schooling, students are returning to the classroom with even greater needs than ever before. Confronted by astounding academic and social deficits, we teachers are doing our best. We are assessing gaps, differentiating for varying levels, and scaffolding content on the belief that all students can learn. We are teaching social-emotional curriculum, navigating student health complaints, conferring with wellness teams and reaching out to families. Basically, we are running ourselves ragged, and it’s still early.
It would be nice to be able to ask for support, but our school administrative teams are so consumed with managing student behavior and checking bureaucratic boxes that instructional leadership falls pretty low on the list of priorities. Meanwhile, there are almost 100 job vacancies in Santa Fe Public Schools for certified staff. Our school buildings are half-filled because of declining enrollment and school board resistance to rezoning. And finding substitutes to cover absent staff has become a little bit like trying to get a pig to take flight.
So let’s have the tough conversations: Why, for example, can someone be paid more at some fast-food establishments than working as a paraprofessional at a school? Why is the process for a veteran teacher to become a district substitute so formidable that many of my colleagues have simply given up trying?
I am all for optimism, but optimism can also become a toxic cover for some of the worst kinds of ills. It is interesting to me that so often the folks with all the answers are the same people who left the school setting when given the chance. And I don’t blame them. It is difficult to be a good teacher — to really care — and to maintain the boundaries needed for a decent quality of life. Yes, good teachers can achieve incredible things in extremely difficult circumstances. But half of teachers leave in their first five years … so for how long can that be sustained?
Let’s create a system that supports teachers, so that they can support students. We have to make big changes. At the state level, let’s pay educators more. At the district level, let’s consolidate our resources in fewer schools and streamline the pathway for people to become substitutes. Let’s stop investing our funds in private consulting companies offering silver bullets and instead hire more nurses, counselors and support staff. And as a society, let’s wrap our arms around students and families in need so that teachers need not shoulder the weight of so many of society’s burdens.
You shouldn’t have to be a martyr to be a teacher. Let’s do better. Because I know one thing for sure: My colleagues and my students deserve it.
