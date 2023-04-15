Milan Simonich’s recent column about the changing era of spelling bees reminded me on my school days (“2 national spelling champs from N.M.,” Ringside Seat, April 7).
I remember being cotton-mouthed, my scabby knees knocking together, and a warm flush creeping up my neck and settling across my burning cheeks.
I stood in front of classmates, teachers and, I think, a few parents as I competed in my first spelling bee.
Despite good grades on my weekly spelling tests, I wasn’t confident I could win this competition. Bobby Stannard and Michelle Gamble were formidable opponents. So to prepare, I decided to read ahead in our second-grade reader, seeking out the harder words that were in our future. When the big day arrived, I was ready to spell “calliope” and “chaos.”
I don’t think I won — such a triumph would have been memorable. But I learned from the experience.
I developed my own prep system. I had to allocate time to prepare. I had to stand up and speak out in front of a room filled with people, even if many of them were like me, second and third graders.
I believe the competition taught us to value accurate spelling, but we also learned the meanings of the words. We absorbed something of their etymology and most importantly, we expanded our vocabularies. That didn’t mean we used the words we spelled. I don’t recall ever being asked to spell a word I would never ever in my life use in conversation or writing. When did you last use these “winning words” from recent years: “cymotrichous,” “guetapens,” “nunataks,” “koinonia” or “cernuous”?
Plus, the bee was a chance for those of us who would never excel athletically to get a taste of competition and sportsmanship.
Contrast that with the industry the National Spelling Bee has become. Students — or more accurately, their parents — have been able to buy their way onto the stage for $1,500 without going through the various levels of competition. Yes, that has allowed students without access to organized contests to join in, but it has also increased the pressures of pay-to-play.
A couple years ago, more than half the participants bought their way onto the stage. The corrective new rules will limit that number to 35%, plus add 18 scholarship slots to the overall field of 400.
To feed the competitive appetite, lucrative coaching businesses have sprung up.
Special dictionaries of idiosyncratic spelling bee words are sold to be devoured by the hopefuls. Today parents arrange to travel across the country — sometimes at great expense — for their students to take part in mock competitions.
Increasingly the spelling bee has become a rich kid’s sport. Or at least a privileged kid.
While the inequities are troubling, I am also concerned with the unnatural pressures on the young participants. When does a competition designed to recognize academic achievement for seventh and eighth graders become a pressure cooker akin to applying to an elite college or cramming for the SATs? How translatable to life skills or even overall academic performance is learning to spell arcane multisyllabic words? How much time in the fresh air or daydreaming or studying mathematics and history are sacrificed for this single-minded pursuit?
Admittedly I grew up when telephones were bolted to the kitchen wall and playing games meant getting out the battered Monopoly board or kicking a can down the street, but I fear the values being taught by such an expensive, pressure-cooker, single-minded pursuit do little to prepare youngsters in any meaningful way for a balanced, productive life beyond the spelling bee.
Karen Foss is a Santa Fe resident and a retired news anchor from the NBC affiliate, KSDK, in St. Louis.