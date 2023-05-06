In his piece in March, Glenn Schiffbauer made an excellent argument for the value of clean energy (“Say ‘yes’ to clean energy,” My View, March 23). I agree. We need to accelerate a responsible transition from fossil fuel power generation to cleaner sources of energy. As he said, we must “protect our environment, grow our economy, build stronger communities and provide new educational and career opportunities for our younger generation.”

But he and I disagree about whether the Ranch Viejo Solar project proposed by AES will be a responsible and safe solution. Schiffbauer cogently articulated the business case for the project. However, he neglected to address its real and significant risks. Unless AES changes a substantial component of its proposed design, Santa Fe County simply must not approve this project.

All commercial solar power systems store solar-generated energy when demand for power is low. They then convert it to electricity when power is needed but the sun is not shining. AES plans to build a battery energy storage system using lithium-ion batteries.

Stace Williams, an Eldorado resident who is an executive coach and leadership development consultant, holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University. She is a passionate advocate for renewable electricity generation that is both clean and safe.

