The editorial on the High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing started out with a well-written description of the proposal affirming our community’s longstanding and urgent need to finally fund our Affordable Housing Trust Fund (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18).
What followed was an unfortunate regurgitation of recycled and debunked talking points that could have been cut and pasted from recent Santa Fe Association of Realtors New Mexican ad spends and news releases.
First, the idea of using short-term rental GRT is also recycled. The Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition proposed this to elected leaders in 2020. But this is functionally the same as saying we should make a permanent set-aside from the city’s general operating fund. Tapping this existing funding source would require $4 million to $9 million in annual cuts to other essential city services. And because GRT revenues make up the bulk of the city’s general operating fund and is variable year to year, it would be fiscally irresponsible for elected leaders to tie their hands for future budgeting by making this kind of permanent earmark.
While it’s true a similar affordable housing funding proposal was voted down as we were slipping into a historic real estate crisis, that was only after a well-funded misinformation campaign from the local and National Realtor’s Association.
So what’s changed since then?
In 2009, the median home price in the city was $300,000, while last quarter it was over $600,000. According to the recently adopted Santa Fe County Housing Plan, in 2019, even before the pandemic “Zoom boom,” 11,447 people moved to Santa Fe County, and 10,842 left. That’s equivalent to more than 7% of the county’s population being displaced in a single year. This scale of demographic shift is usually seen with wars and natural disasters. But we are in an economic disaster, one driven, I believe, by wealthy people wanting to buy into our lovely town.
Just since 2018, the number of $1 million-plus homes sold in the city limits more than doubled from 180 in 2018 to over 400 last year, many of them bought outright for cash. In that same time period, homes priced under $250,000 went from 457 to just 69 last year.
The New Mexican‘s idea that everyone should chip in to help mitigate these problems created by the massive influx of wealth is the worst of debunked trickle-down economics. Aside from the obvious issues that this type of regressive taxation imposes, additional fees on our most affordable homes would just put one more barrier in the way of struggling first-time homebuyers. The same prospective homebuyers who, between price escalation and interest rates, have seen nearly $200,000 of obstacles to ownership emerge in just the last few years.
The most recycled trope here is the magical thinking that there is a better way to do this. That’s what the Santa Fe Association of Realtors suggested 14 years ago and again today. After 2009, I spent nearly two years in regular working group meetings with the association trying to find this mythical other funding source that never materialized. The reality is, this proposal is long overdue, and had it passed in 2009, we would undoubtedly be in a better place around housing in our community.
Daniel Werwath is the executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing and a co-founder of the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition.