The editorial on the High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing started out with a well-written description of the proposal affirming our community’s longstanding and urgent need to finally fund our Affordable Housing Trust Fund (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18).

What followed was an unfortunate regurgitation of recycled and debunked talking points that could have been cut and pasted from recent Santa Fe Association of Realtors New Mexican ad spends and news releases.

First, the idea of using short-term rental GRT is also recycled. The Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition proposed this to elected leaders in 2020. But this is functionally the same as saying we should make a permanent set-aside from the city’s general operating fund. Tapping this existing funding source would require $4 million to $9 million in annual cuts to other essential city services. And because GRT revenues make up the bulk of the city’s general operating fund and is variable year to year, it would be fiscally irresponsible for elected leaders to tie their hands for future budgeting by making this kind of permanent earmark.

Daniel Werwath is the executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing and a co-founder of the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition.

Recommended for you