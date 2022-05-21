I found Rick Ruggles’ article regarding the “pending” resignation of Jewish Federation of New Mexico Executive Director Rob Lennick enlightening. I took particular interest in the article as I am a member of the Jewish community, have supported the federation and was quoted in the story as a member of the Jewish community. I am particularly puzzled by the federation board president’s contradictory comments.
Federation board President David Blacher stated he wants to bring people together: “We’re working our butts off to do the right thing, as we are instructed in Jewish law and custom;” and that when people come to him with questions, “They all walk away with a smile on their face.” I find these assertions with little merit as evidenced in his next comment, that filing lawsuits and speaking out are purveyors of “evil speech,” or gossip, and “their issues are not legitimate.” I doubt one will find his choice of words in Jewish law or custom.
I have had several interactions with Blacher via email and in person. I have not walked away with a smile on my face, as he suggests. His replies on email to my comments or questions have always seemed to me rude, disrespectful and rather autocratic. The one conversation we had at a recent event ended with his insinuating that my emails were caustic. I find the board of the federation is, in fact, in turmoil as the article displays. It is in turmoil due to a lack of transparency, dictatorial leadership at the top and a complete lack of respect from the president toward board members. As a result, it suffers from a growing lack of trust on the part of the Jewish community. This is truly unfortunate, as the federation has a vital mission and has a history of meeting the needs of its community.
Over many years, staffers have shown themselves to be professional, caring and dedicated. In the recent past, staff have left, become disgruntled and resorted to lawsuits. Members of the Jewish community, myself included, have been shut out from the traditionally interactive annual meeting, had questions about bylaws and board meeting times/dates gone unanswered, and been treated quite differently than what Jewish law and custom prescribes. Perhaps Blacher should look at his own behavior before he calls other’s behavior in question?
Jeffrey Paul has been a member of the Albuquerque Jewish community since 1980. He is a retired director of recreation therapy at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, sits on the board of a local nonprofit school for kids with autism and other special needs, and is an active member of Congregation Albert.