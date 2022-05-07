I read Mark Tiarks’ article (“Santa Fe Pro Musica, artistic director are parting ways,” April 21) with a growing sense of dismay and confusion. There seems to be quite a disconnect between the “great coup” of successfully wooing Anne-Marie McDermott and Pro Musica’s rather casual and dismissive attitude toward her departure.
I have no involvement in the organization, nor do I know any of the people mentioned in the article. My husband and I are simply fans of classical music here in Santa Fe and were very excited about the appointment of McDermott. We have seen her perform here and in Vail, Colo., and felt that her musicianship, experienced leadership, fundraising ability and international reputation would be brilliant for Pro Musica.
I found the last quote from board President Tim Terell to be both shocking and revealing: “As soon as you start putting pretty music back on stage, people won’t care.” That is so insulting to McDermott and expresses so much cynicism toward the musicians, the audience and music itself, that I can’t help but wonder how a person who could think that, let alone say it, could be in such a position of power.
It brings to mind the New York Times article a couple of months ago covering the attempted ouster of Juilliard’s president, Damian Woetzel. It revealed in great detail exactly what went on behind the scenes when a very powerful board president wanted Woetzel out, and how that attempt was countered by other artists, faculty members and ultimately, the board itself.
Those of us who love and support the arts in Santa Fe would like to know more about how Pro Musica could have lost such a “rock star” in the music world. We do care.
Audrey LaFehr is a former book publishing executive who retired to Santa Fe after more than 30 years living and working in New York City.