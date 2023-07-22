”Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” — Joni Mitchell
At the July 6 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner Pilar Faulkner urged concerned community members to put on a happy face by reframing the recent rezoning of 2200 Old Pecos Trail from R1 to R3 as “25 homes for families.” What she neglected to say was “20 of those homes will be unaffordable to average working families.”
Who benefits from the situation? The Albuquerque developer and his agents. What is being sacrificed? The Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, part of historic Route 66, designated in 1999 by Congress as a nationally significant highway worthy of legal protection, and a dangerous precedent has set with respect to the entire corridor. Meanwhile, citizens feel silenced and have been disabused of the notion we have representative government in Santa Fe.
No wonder public trust of institutions is at an all-time low. As a neighbor said to me, “You can’t fight City Hall.”
It is offensive and gratuitous to tell others what they should think. Many community members value open space, mountain vistas, clean air, hiking trails, wildlife, dark skies and manageable traffic. They recognize the failure of the great American land grab model known as “real estate development,” which makes money for a few, disenfranchising the many, while destroying the very environment that sustains us.
We are experiencing the devastating effects of overdevelopment — during a climate crisis — yet our city officials and land-use staff pursue a flawed and unsustainable development model in their decisions. Members of the governing body have the stated bias that there should be no future R1 zoning anywhere in Santa Fe, while rubber-stamping every development proposal. This seems to happen with little regard for existing laws, the 1999 general plan, the 2015-92 resolution to develop density standards in a public participation process, or the impact of ill-conceived development on historic neighborhoods and quality of life.
“In every deliberation, we must consider the impact on the Seventh generation.” This key belief of the Iroquois Nation should be critical to decisions being made about energy, water and natural resources if there is to be a future for life on Earth. Sustainable principles for stewardship of the land, water, air and all living beings need to be codified and implemented in our city charter.
Voices of citizens should be respected. Instead, we are told to drink the Kool-Aid of an antiquated belief system that has wrought havoc on our planet and threatens all living systems that inhabit it. It is time to wake up and smell the fires, see the plummeting water table, cease believing in the fiction of an unlimited economic growth model and repair the damage we have done.
Some of us trust our own eyes, and what we are seeing is a deeply disturbing and flawed city government process that disregards what its constituents want, much less a sustainable future.
Let’s not be complacent or complicit. We can fight City Hall, and you can make a difference by donating to gofund.me/c297c75a.
Alaina Speraw is a retired doctor of oriental medicine, former Realtor and concerned citizen of Santa Fe.