”Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” — Joni Mitchell

At the July 6 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner Pilar Faulkner urged concerned community members to put on a happy face by reframing the recent rezoning of 2200 Old Pecos Trail from R1 to R3 as “25 homes for families.” What she neglected to say was “20 of those homes will be unaffordable to average working families.”

Who benefits from the situation? The Albuquerque developer and his agents. What is being sacrificed? The Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, part of historic Route 66, designated in 1999 by Congress as a nationally significant highway worthy of legal protection, and a dangerous precedent has set with respect to the entire corridor. Meanwhile, citizens feel silenced and have been disabused of the notion we have representative government in Santa Fe.

Alaina Speraw is a retired doctor of oriental medicine, former Realtor and concerned citizen of Santa Fe.

