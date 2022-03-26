Why would we repeat a mistake we’ve already made and rejected? Why discount history, just because it isn’t current personal experiences, and repeat a hugely unpopular event? The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that now goes to the House, proposing the U.S. switch to permanent year-round daylight saving time. We’ve been there. Done that. Hated it!
In January 1974 because of an energy crisis, the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act was passed to implement daylight saving time from January through the following 16 months. It was so thoroughly disliked by people that the experiment ended 10 months later in October 1974. People hated the myriad consequences of extended darkness continuing far into morning hours.
Few people enjoy resetting clocks and lives twice a year. There are indications of health-related impacts such as sleep disturbances, heart issues, depression and more. Going back to one time year-round is a good idea. But not as daylight saving time. Standard time is more in sync with our sleep/wake/hunger/hormone rhythms as human beings and creatures of this planet. Our circadian rhythms, regardless of what business, activity or politics would wish, are an innate part of human life. By all means, stop changing time twice a year, but recognize our intimate relationship to the planet that sustains us. Leave us on standard time.
Daylight saving time will not “jump-start” the economy. There is unsubstantiated political conjecture and little research to back that idea. Will people really not make purchases they want or need simply because of the level of sunlight later in the day? Daylight certainly doesn’t affect the volume of sales in months before Christmas, the time of year that makes or breaks many businesses.
Why would anyone intentionally put their children and grandchildren at risk, forcing them to walk or drive to school in the dark? Do we need to send kids to schools with flashlights again? Do we need to run over some number of children before accepting the folly of this decision? One would hope all teacher and parent organizations would support one time year-round, but would fight the proposal if that schedule is daylight saving time.
There is nothing to prevent businesses and activities from periodically modifying hours if that suits their purposes.
This was a very unpopular experiment that many of us already have lived through, and it remains the same undesirable, unhealthy, dangerous construct today. The proposal to embrace permanent daylight saving time slipped through the Senate with little discussion or public awareness. Do not let it go unchallenged in the U.S. House of Representatives! And ask your senators to modify the bill to year-round standard time. This affects health, safety and lives. Say something.
