In 2008, developer Merritt Brown’s firm, SF Brown Inc., proposed a massive development at the intersection of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive. As described in The New Mexican at the time (“Rail Runner Express planners want ‘vibrant’ station area,” Aug. 7, 2008), the development plans included “590,000 square feet of commercial space, up to 200 condo-style homes and 1,600 parking spaces — including some underground [parking].” Allowing 1,600 parking spaces and 200 condo-style homes, the project could have generated about 2,500 cars entering and exiting the development on a daily basis.
On Sept. 5, I attended a meeting hosted by JenkinsGavin Inc., a land-use and project management firm, to discuss preliminary plans to once again attempt to develop the Zia Road and St. Francis Drive site. The meeting was represented as an informal meeting to receive community input. We were not informed that the city already had been working with SF Brown on the development, nor were we told that the city project manager for the development was present at the meeting.
Although the final square footage and development or the number of parking spaces would not be released, it appears as though SF Brown is positioning itself to unveil plans to develop a project similar in size and problems to that of the first proposed development. The development will include less commercial space and more residential space than the first proposed project, and take the same approach to development using one-, two- and three-story structures, including parking garages.
From the site drawings presented at the meeting, most all of the lots are drawn to be fully developed, leaving very little open space on the three sites. SF Brown appears to be preparing to ask the city for zoning changes and potential changes to the “highway corridor protection district” along St. Francis Drive. In both cases, if the requests are approved, public safety and welfare may be jeopardized.
Based on traffic and related safety issues, it is difficult to understand why the development, changes to zoning (allowing more structures), changes to the highway corridor protection district and redesigning streets to accommodate the project would be approved by the mayor and City Council. Since the first project was proposed 11 years ago, traffic appears to have increased in the area, and new developments currently under construction will create even more traffic-related issues.
For example, the Broadstone Rodeo apartment complex, a 188-unit apartment complex under construction at 1475 Rodeo Road near St. Francis Drive, could generate more than 300 cars entering and exiting the complex on a daily basis, likely impacting traffic on Rodeo Road as well as Zia Road and St. Francis.
If you use the intersection of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive, in a car, on a bicycle or on foot, I encourage you to ask the mayor and City Council to consider public safety and welfare as the primary issues when the project is presented for approval.
Alan Richardson is a 30-year resident of Santa Fe. He has over 30 years of development experience in including serving as the director of economic development, deputy secretary and interim-secretary of New Mexico’s Economic Development Department.