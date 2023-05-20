Regardless of whether you or anyone you know is transgender, you should be disturbed and angry at the trend in many states to adopt laws limiting the right to transgender care and otherwise stigmatizing transgender individuals. I am the parent of a transgender child and so feel this issue keenly. However, it should be the concern of everyone who cares about freedom in America.

Although as a rule it is good to consider all sides of a debate, in this case it is hard to adhere to this principle. The demonization of transgender persons seems to serve one purpose only: to attack a weak, powerless target to foment anger and energize right-wing voters. The gay population of America is small; the trans community is minuscule. Transgender individuals do not pose a threat to anyone, anywhere. In the land of the free, that should be reason enough to leave them alone. The Republican Party, however, takes this community’s vulnerability as an opportunity. It concocts legislation that severely affects the lives of trans people while having little or no impact on their own core constituents. It is bullying on a legislative scale.

Everyone should respect the sincerity of transgender people, whether they share or even understand their feelings. No one adopts a transgender life lightly. Transgender individuals confront social marginalization and persistent anxieties. They are alienated and scorned in public. No one would face these and other problems unless driven by a deeply felt motivation.

Grant Franks has lived in Santa Fe since 1988.

