Regardless of whether you or anyone you know is transgender, you should be disturbed and angry at the trend in many states to adopt laws limiting the right to transgender care and otherwise stigmatizing transgender individuals. I am the parent of a transgender child and so feel this issue keenly. However, it should be the concern of everyone who cares about freedom in America.
Although as a rule it is good to consider all sides of a debate, in this case it is hard to adhere to this principle. The demonization of transgender persons seems to serve one purpose only: to attack a weak, powerless target to foment anger and energize right-wing voters. The gay population of America is small; the trans community is minuscule. Transgender individuals do not pose a threat to anyone, anywhere. In the land of the free, that should be reason enough to leave them alone. The Republican Party, however, takes this community’s vulnerability as an opportunity. It concocts legislation that severely affects the lives of trans people while having little or no impact on their own core constituents. It is bullying on a legislative scale.
Everyone should respect the sincerity of transgender people, whether they share or even understand their feelings. No one adopts a transgender life lightly. Transgender individuals confront social marginalization and persistent anxieties. They are alienated and scorned in public. No one would face these and other problems unless driven by a deeply felt motivation.
The people best situated to deal with these and other challenges associated with transgender lives are trans people themselves who, together with family and friends nearest to them, know the facts of each case. The people least likely to be helpful are legislators who have no personal connection with the individuals involved and whose principal motive is to grandstand for their equally uninformed constituents.
I believe laws targeting transgender individuals are, or should be, unconstitutional. However, even if they weren’t, they are a terrible idea. The law is not the proper tool to address every social discomfort. People who support these statutes should consider: If you embrace the idea the state can (and should) ban behavior that makes you feel uncomfortable — for that is what anti-trans legislation amounts to — that principle will be ready-to-hand if ever some trait, inclination or behavior of your own happens to irritate an angry majority. Subjecting everyone to the whims of whatever pious fad should grip lawmakers is the opposite of the freedom American citizens should enjoy.
Do transgender people disturb you? Ignore them. Do you think there is something wrong with their lifestyles? Go preach or write articles. Stay away from the legislature.
Of course, sanctimonious posturing and officious interference with our neighbor’s lives has a long history in American politics. Ours is the nation that executed women as witches in 17th century Massachusetts. In the 20th century, we adopted Prohibition, an exercise in social moralizing that highlighted our own hypocrisy as bootleggers and speakeasies prospered. Americans love self-righteous cant.
Nevertheless, the opposite principle — which can be concisely summarized as “Mind your own damn business!” — also has strong roots in our nation.
This ideal, not that other, is consistent with our devotion to freedom, the guiding ideal that has made our nation strong. I urge citizens in every state to pause when facing campaigns aimed at subjecting the private lives of transgender individuals and their families to needless restrictions and to ask one simple question: “Shouldn’t I just mind my own damn business?”
Answer correctly, and the nation will be better off.