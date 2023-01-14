On Tuesday, lawmakers, state officials and other dignitaries from across the state will descend upon our Roundhouse for the official opening day of our 56th legislative session. And while the formality and ceremony of our Legislature can feel intimidating, as the Democratic nominee for your next speaker of the House, I want to remind you that our Roundhouse belongs to you.

When I first entered the Roundhouse over a decade ago as a community organizer and advocate, I saw firsthand how the well-connected walked into offices with ease while advocates like me waited for the opportunity to speak to legislators. I know that some of the best solutions to our biggest problems come from the communities who live those challenges but struggle to be heard.

Since then, I have proudly witnessed our Legislature make tremendous strides in becoming more open, more transparent and more welcoming to all New Mexicans. I am incredibly grateful to my constituents and my colleagues for trusting me with the opportunity to continue that progress from the speaker’s chair. My door will always remain open to anyone who wants to make New Mexico a better place to live, no matter their walk of life or side of the aisle.

Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, is the nominee for speaker of the House of Representatives.

