As Santa Fe’s affordable housing crisis continues to worsen, one thing is clear: Immigrant workers who are sustaining our economy are finding it more and more difficult to live in the city where they work.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We can blunt the housing affordability crisis with creativity and vision — and political will. That’s why I strongly favor a proposal from Homewise to build 161 new affordable homes on vacant South Meadows Road property. These new homes will go a long way in supporting essential workers who are struggling to live in our increasingly unaffordable city. These new houses mean low- and middle-income families, including immigrants, can finally have a permanent place to call home.
Like most low-wage workers, immigrants spend unreasonable portions of their income on rent and housing. Many have managed to save just enough to purchase mobile homes but continue to deal with the uncertainty of renting spaces at mobile home parks. Somos Un Pueblo Unido worked with the city of Santa Fe and Homewise for many years as part of a project to help mobile home owners understand their limited rights. Homewise saw an opportunity for problem-solving and began collaborating extensively with local groups to provide home loans and down payment assistance to immigrant workers, regardless of immigration status.
As a result, hundreds of immigrants became homeowners, including many Somos members and many of my co-workers. Homewise was a forerunner in serving the mixed-status immigrant community and is now continuing in this tradition of creative problem solving with the Los Prados project. Its commitment to making these new homes accessible to workers who are renters or mobile home owners in the surrounding neighborhood makes the project even more compelling.
We’re facing an urgent housing crisis, but the truth is the impacts are not felt equally. It’s up to all of us to ensure essential workers can live in the city they prop up. Building more affordable homes is a step in the right direction. I urge the Santa Fe City Council to take this step and approve this credible and worthy proposal from Homewise.
Marcela Díaz is the founding executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, a statewide civil and worker’s rights organization.