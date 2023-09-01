I am addressing Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham as a concerned economist, environmentalist, and former state of New Mexico employee. I was an economist for your Environment Department’s Climate Change Bureau, which is tasked with executing the governors' 2019 Executive Order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico. While I enjoyed working with talented department employees on important climate issues, I left due to the new work-from-home policy that contradicts your stance on climate, and decreases the standard of living for state employees.

The purpose of this letter is to bring attention to the issues caused by the governor's rescinding of work-from-home that I witnessed at the state. When we state workers were allowed to work from home, we could live in affordable places, decrease our carbon footprint, enjoy more time with our loved ones and effectively execute our jobs. For the following reasons, I urge Gov. Lujan Grisham to rethink her work-from-home policy for State employees.

Work-from-home is an equity issue. Most New Mexicans can’t afford to live in Santa Fe on a state government salary. Without work-from-home, workers are essentially priced out of state jobs unless they commute from a nearby city. Even then, the commute can be expensive, time-consuming, dangerous and terrible for the climate.

Recommended for you