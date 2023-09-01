I am addressing Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham as a concerned economist, environmentalist, and former state of New Mexico employee. I was an economist for your Environment Department’s Climate Change Bureau, which is tasked with executing the governors' 2019 Executive Order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico. While I enjoyed working with talented department employees on important climate issues, I left due to the new work-from-home policy that contradicts your stance on climate, and decreases the standard of living for state employees.
The purpose of this letter is to bring attention to the issues caused by the governor's rescinding of work-from-home that I witnessed at the state. When we state workers were allowed to work from home, we could live in affordable places, decrease our carbon footprint, enjoy more time with our loved ones and effectively execute our jobs. For the following reasons, I urge Gov. Lujan Grisham to rethink her work-from-home policy for State employees.
Work-from-home is an equity issue. Most New Mexicans can’t afford to live in Santa Fe on a state government salary. Without work-from-home, workers are essentially priced out of state jobs unless they commute from a nearby city. Even then, the commute can be expensive, time-consuming, dangerous and terrible for the climate.
Work-from-home is a climate issue. Those who do commute to Santa Fe to work for the state add to traffic on Interstate 25, increasing greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Ironically, rescinding work-from-home has added to the climate-changing emissions that, as governor, you are trying to decrease.
Work-from-home is a human resources issue. The state needs to become more competitive if it’s going to fill vacant jobs. Today’s job market is very competitive, and the state isn’t doing much to convince anyone to work for them.
The New Mexico Environment Department doesn’t have the resources to enforce air quality regulations. Many departments have vacancy rates that are far worse. This can be attributed to a lack of funding from the Legislature, but also a lack of personnel to execute local laws and regulations. The high vacancy rate at the state is detrimental to the health and well-being of our environment and our economy. There are talented workers across this state willing to help the governor accomplish her administration’s lofty goals, but they can’t help without employment fit for the 21st century.
Work-from-home would help the state attract and retain talent from Jal to Shiprock, and every small town in between. It would boost the economies of struggling small towns, ease the housing crisis in Santa Fe, decrease climate-changing emissions and provide a work-life balance that workers want.
I believe this administration has done great things for New Mexico, and I look forward to its continued success. Remote work is a policy that would help the governor accomplish her goals and realize New Mexico's potential.
Austin Anaya is an environmental economist, native New Mexican, and writer for complexeffects.com.