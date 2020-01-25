The recent gathering at the Roundhouse was robust, even if it was smaller than in previous years (“Smaller event still boisterous,” Jan. 19). Many inspiring speakers were put on the podium to rally our support despite the fact that our support was already there. It became a very feel-good gathering of like-minded souls in an insulated corner of the statehouse grounds.
However, to me, the concept of a march includes movement. Why didn’t we parade to the Plaza? The nonparticipating public needs to see the commitment of the group. We may have even gained strength in numbers as we carried our chants, banners and placards to the heart of Santa Fe. What happened to a permit to march?
It did my 72-year-old back no good to just stand for a long period of time. Others must have felt the same, for I noticed the crowd shrink steadily after the first hour. Or, perhaps people just needed a bathroom.
Despite the sign on the east-side door that said bathrooms would be available on the west-side entrance, we were locked out — of, what was referred to in one speech as, “our house.”
After the rally, we went for a bite to eat. Our server had no idea the event had taken place. She told us that she had seen nothing in The Reporter, and that none of her feminist friends had gotten word of the gathering.
Many at the “march” put great thought and artistic effort into the signage that they carried to the event, and their efforts are to be commended. On the organizational side, I believe more can be done next year.
Twice I heard references to the fine organization done on very short notice. Well, I am giving the organizers notice that this event should happen next year and every year until true equality is achieved, and that the time to start planning for the future is now.
Get a parade permit. Let all news and information sources in on the plan. Let the banners be seen by those who might not agree with us and let us engage with them. Perhaps sign-making and educational workshops could be held in the weeks before the main event. Or, in lieu of real social action, please make bathrooms available.
