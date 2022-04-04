A core group of 10 women state representatives recognizes it is time to modernize the Legislature. Drawing on our collective experience as legislators, past legislative task force recommendations and a body of research on good governance, we dedicated $100,000 of our junior money to the Bureau of Business and Economic Research to research the costs and benefits of moving the state legislature into the 21st century.
While the fate of the study hinges on the special session, we are committed to passing legislation in the next 60-day session to build a more representative, more deliberative and more informed Legislature.
We know that the New Mexico state Legislature tackles critical issues facing our families and communities — from those that hit at the core of our democracy like ensuring high-quality education is available to everyone, creating better-paying jobs and developing safer communities, to making decisions about how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds that will impact our economy for decades to come.
We believe that to do the job well, legislators need to look more like everyday New Mexicans. When diverse voices and lived experiences are at the table making decisions, the laws are fairer, more equitable and more practical.
Everyday New Mexicans are shut out of representing their community in the state capitol because today’s legislators are unpaid. New Mexico is the only state in the nation that does not pay state legislators a salary for their time on the job. This lack of fair pay creates a barrier to broad and inclusive participation in the legislature. Many people from diverse ethnic, racial and economic backgrounds would run for state representative if they knew they could both make ends meet and represent their communities.
I know from firsthand experience how hard it is to serve in an office without pay. Like most working-class New Mexicans, I have bills and loans to pay. When I decided to run, I took a cut in pay and juggle a day job while serving in the Legislature. But not everyone can or should make the financial sacrifice I have made to run for office and serve their communities without pay.
That’s why, for the last three legislative sessions, I have introduced legislation to set and limit salaries for legislators and other public officers. With fair pay, everyday New Mexicans can run and serve their communities, increasing the number of working-class New Mexicans from diverse occupations and lived experiences who pass our state laws and allocate our tax dollars. With fair pay, legislators can dedicate their full attention, experience and commitment to governance without holding a second job.
Once we close the representation gap in the state Legislature, we recommend additional changes to make sure legislators have the staff assistance and the time to find the right solutions for New Mexico. This year, the legislators had only one month to address the year-round needs of our communities. We had a lot on our plates that spilled into all-night sessions including complex bills addressing public safety, clean energy, taxes and a record $8 billion-plus for appropriation. We have no individual staff support to help us assess legislation and analyze the budget, increasing our reliance on paid lobbyists to help inform our decisions. Communities lose when we are sent home after 30 days without adequate time, a comprehensive legislative agenda and the capacity to complete the people’s business.
We want to do justice by everyday New Mexicans. We will when we remove barriers to full participation and inclusion, provide full-time staff support and move away from a part-time legislature.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.