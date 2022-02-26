Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Natural Resources Stewardship and Science Director Ray Sanvajot, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, National Park Service Director Chuck Sam, NPS Region Director Mike Reynolds and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams: On behalf of our extended, rural family of long standing in the United States, we are extremely disheartened by the recent slaughter of 20 Yellowstone wolves, an entire wolf pack, lured out of Yellowstone with meat baiting.
The lives of park service-collared wildlife should be as protected as park monuments. This news adds more misery to the illegal poisoning of eight wolves in eastern Oregon this past spring and several states setting hunting and trapping wolf bounties to eliminate — 85 percent in Montana and 90 percent in Idaho — state populations.
My niece, brother-in-law and many friends are responsible hunters who would never take a wolf, bear, cougar or coyote. My sister owns a small ranch, and we have many friends who own ranches and make their entire livelihood from raising livestock in wolf and coyote country (sheep included). They, along with several ranch operations in the West, have found it more cost effective to use non-lethal methods for protecting their livestock (wildlifecoexistence.org/the-wood-river-wolf-project). We only buy our beef from predator-friendly ranchers. None of us believe the Trump administration was morally or scientifically correct in delisting gray wolves from the Endangered Species List. We ask you, members of the Biden administration, to re-list the gray wolf immediately.
Wolves are like we are. They live together in big, communal families, are highly intelligent, social and take care of one another. If family is an American traditional value, then the wolf should be our mascot — guarded and admired.
There is a more authentic version of the wolf that predates the myth created during the medieval Dark Ages. That myth held the wolf is a demon when in fact, it is a sacred animal to many: Worldwide, the ancient, mythic image of the wolf shows a noble spirit-guide to humans and a bringer of balance in nature. The Indigenous portrait of the wolf throughout the world supports modern scientific research and coexistence ranching practices. From our family’s experience with wolves and our study of current scientific research, we understand the following:
- As top predators, wolves are essential for supporting a healthy, thriving ecosystem. This should be obvious in Idaho, where the undulate population has never been stronger. Call it God, Creator or nature — this world was designed for a predator/prey balance. Disrupt this, and the balance of ecosystems falters.
- Hunting, snaring or trapping wolves is a bankrupt concept in the United States. Killing wolves disturbs their family structure and system for hunting wild prey. There is widely accepted, peer-reviewed, scientific research that proves killing wolves increases livestock predation.
- Wolves control their own reproduction based on the prey/species populations. If you mess with this innate control system, you will see cascading effects throughout our ecosystem as well as human systems, which are already taxed by the swift advance of climate change. Why throw another wrench into the system?
Recent laws passed in Idaho and Montana represent an angry, entrenched and antiquated thinking and have nothing to do with wildlife management. If we leave management to the politics of individual states, then our beloved and sacred wolves will be a ghostly memory of wildness in some tourist shop. With a 0.02 percent livestock predation rate and new technologies to avoid any predation, we can learn to live with our native predators on the landscapes of America.
Please stop the wanton destruction (essentially murder) of wolves and their extended wolf families occurring now. Put the wolf back under the protection of the Endangered Species Act immediately. One year from now will be too late for this iconic American symbol of noble grace and freedom. We saved the bald eagle. Now, it is time to do the same for wolves.
