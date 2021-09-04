Thank you for publishing the opinion piece from the Washington Post by former U.S. Fish and Wildlife director Daniel Ashe about the epidemic of extreme cruelty toward wolves in America (“It’s time to reinstate protection for wolves,” Aug. 6).
Now that the wolf has had its Endangered Species Act status revoked by former President Donald Trump in January, hunts have been ordered to reduce wolf numbers in several states. Wisconsin held a wolf hunt recently, and the “quota” egregiously overran the state allotment numbers and allowed hunting practices now considered dishonorable. Idaho started a hunt July 1, and soon Montana will join, with a goal of eliminating 90 percent of its wolf populations.
Our own secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland, and her staff oversee the listings for endangered species in America. She has been a great choice for this position and brings her deep knowledge of the West. As a Native woman, she also is instrumental in uncovering past egregious inequalities and is on the road to instituting enormous change to Interior Department policies. All should be applauded by fellow Americans.
However, she has made no public statements or met with any environmental groups (as far as I know) regarding the reinstatement of endangered species status for wolves. It is my understanding from the opinion piece that Haaland and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack “can issue emergency orders prohibiting the implementation of augmented hunting and trapping regulations on all lands under the their jurisdiction.” As well, the writer of the piece suggested Haaland could direct the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create a panel of scientists and wildlife managers to project objectives and recommendations going forward, as well as instituting an “emergency listing” for wolves — allowed by law when animals are at risk at the discretion of the interior secretary.
My question is this: Why are no such orders or directives being issued? I want The New Mexican to get to the bottom of this and report back its findings. Many of my family, friends and fellow environmentalists are wondering what is to become of the wolf in America under the Biden administration. The killing continues and no word has been heard on their behalf. We are howling for help.
Rebecca Vitale Mandich lives in Tesuque.
