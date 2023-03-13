First, let me say hospitals understand, truly understand, what caregivers and, especially, our nurses have been through these past several years. It’s been awful, facing the pandemic as a state with so few hospitals spread over such a huge distance.

We’ll never forget it, and we might never get over it, and we are only immeasurably grateful. We want the best for every single health care worker and every single patient, and it’s a struggle to get there and stay there, but that’s what we do. It is our mission as hospitals.

Solutions to this workforce crisis are out there, and we are ready to work together with nurses and others on them. But staffing ratios will have serious consequences for a place like

Troy Clark is the president and CEO of the

New Mexico Hospital Association and has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 15 years. He has a background in rural and urban hospital administration.