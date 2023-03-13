First, let me say hospitals understand, truly understand, what caregivers and, especially, our nurses have been through these past several years. It’s been awful, facing the pandemic as a state with so few hospitals spread over such a huge distance.
We’ll never forget it, and we might never get over it, and we are only immeasurably grateful. We want the best for every single health care worker and every single patient, and it’s a struggle to get there and stay there, but that’s what we do. It is our mission as hospitals.
Solutions to this workforce crisis are out there, and we are ready to work together with nurses and others on them. But staffing ratios will have serious consequences for a place like
New Mexico.
Staffing ratios are intended to organize workload for our nurses, but when you pass laws dictating that real-time decisions can’t be made — that there’s no flexibility for a team of professionals to adapt on the ground — the unintended consequences will risk access to care.
We know from the University of New Mexico’s research we are short 6,000 nurses across the state. Where are all these nurses supposed to come from to meet mandated staffing ratios? What if we cannot get them here from Illinois or Kansas or New York? How many patients can we see then, without breaking the ratios and closing hospital beds? Where will we transfer patients when UNM hospital is full, as it has been for three years?
How will New Mexico families afford to visit when their sick child or parent has been moved to Texas? What if a nurse from the emergency department calls out with a sick child? And two more other nurses are sick themselves? And then there’s a bus crash? Then you have delays for ambulance and air lift patient transfers? The list of downstream effects goes on and on.
Another unintended consequence of the proposed staffing bill is that it can conflict with federal laws and regulations. And some of these things are very technical, but what the public needs to know is that between Medicaid and Medicare, most New Mexicans get health care coverage from the federal government. And most New Mexico hospitals could not survive at all if they violated rules that caused a loss of federal dollars. I can’t overstate the impact of something like this for access to health care in our state.
Instead of staffing mandates, here’s what we should do: First, we all need to keep listening to health care workers and focusing on what’s best for patients and access to care. We need to keep working on ways to recruit and retain health care workers because this crisis was ignored for too long. We need to fund nursing schools and health care training programs.
We need to make New Mexico a great place for nurses to work with tax breaks and loan repayment and housing for nurses and doctors and rad techs and therapists. We need to get licenses and credentials expedited when providers come here. New Mexico’s hospitals support a huge slate of efforts and are ready to work with all our incredible nurses.
We do support nurses. As people with a calling to serve in health care, it is painful to hear people say that hospitals don’t care. We just cannot support the harmful consequences of House Bill 236.
Troy Clark is the president and CEO of the
New Mexico Hospital Association and has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 15 years. He has a background in rural and urban hospital administration.