While some advocates might be laser-focused on early childhood, with others just as attentive to higher education, all understand education, from birth through career, is a system that only works if each piece works. Young children are more likely to succeed academically with support from birth. A junior high student can’t tackle higher-level language arts, math and science without a foundation built in elementary school. A high school senior must have strong skills built over years of classroom instruction to continue to higher education or a career.

With that in mind and with unprecedented state revenues available, the Legislature invested more than $6 billion in the care and education of our children and academic advancement of our young adults for the budget year that started July 1. Spending on early childhood, public schools and higher education now makes up more than 60% of all spending of state general fund revenue.

We expanded funding for the support program for families known as home visiting, made child care affordable for most New Mexico families and added prekindergarten classrooms throughout the state. Public schools now have more funding than ever for literacy help and other interventions for struggling students, extended learning time and the wraparound social supports offered by community schools. More funding for scholarship programs means almost every New Mexican who wants to go to college can afford it.

Sen. Pete Campos, a Democrat from Las Vegas who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s in guidance and counseling, has been a member of the Senate since 1991 and a member of the Senate Finance Committee since 1997. He has served as president of Luna Community College, superintendent of the Las Vegas City Schools and mayor of Santa Rosa.

