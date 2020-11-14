The joy and relief I felt after the glorious news that Joe Biden will be our next president cannot be overstated, and I know my friends feel the same. As does most of the world, judging from celebrations.
These are the countries that are not run by dictators and wannabes. The countries that believe in government of, by and for the people. The countries that believe governments have a duty of care toward their citizens, first and foremost, however imperfectly they achieve it. The countries that believe governments must be accountable to their citizens and no official is above the law. The countries that believe we have common goals for the welfare of everyone on the planet and the planet itself, and must work together to achieve shared goals because they cannot be accomplished alone. The countries that believe in the dignity and worth of every human being and not that they exist merely to be exploited for personal gain.
These are, of course, aspirational goals and are seldom achieved, because we are all subject to the vagaries of human frailties. But that’s the point. We aspire to be better, and over the long haul we succeed in effecting positive change when we have these collective aspirations. That’s what leadership is truly about — to inspire all of us to listen to Lincoln’s better angels of our nature, rather than our basest desires and fears. Leaders who actually believe that nations have souls that must be defended. To have the strength to stand up to the bullies of the world and fight for the rights and well-being of all. Washington, Lincoln and Churchill vs. Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini. Who do we want our leaders — and our children — to emulate?
This month the United States elected a decent, caring man to engage us more fully in the battle to be our best selves. I have always believed in fighting this battle, though I had started to lose hope that enough Americans would come together to make it possible.
Many people bemoan the fact it was such a close decision, that there were huge numbers of votes for a man who has done so much damage and is responsible for so many deaths. I understand this, but I also understand that it is much harder to wage a battle against our personal fears when we have a leader who unerringly taps into and feeds those fears, making it impossible to believe in a better future than the one they see in front of them. Because I understand this, I can’t demonize those who voted based on their deepest fears. We all did. We just feared different things.
Once more, we will have a leader who seeks to heal the nation of the divisiveness of the current president, calling out to our better angels to become the United States of America once again. Thanks to the millions of voters who overcame numerous obstacles to make their voices heard, I now have my hope back and I am ready to answer that call, difficult though it may be, to avoid name-calling and derision. I need to be better than that if I want to contribute more than a vote to change the course of our country. And I do.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.