On a fall day in 1983, I was sitting in The Oak Room bar at New York’s Plaza Hotel with two old high school friends, Duane and Richard. Across the room, at a corner table, Donald Trump was conversing with another man.

As they got up to depart, they passed our table. Trump turned to his companion, pointed at Richard and proclaimed, “Right there is the best real estate broker in New York!” Duane and I were stunned by this on-the-fly benediction from one of New York’s most notorious, emerging tycoons. Without missing a beat, as Trump left the room, Richard turned to us and said, “Don’t be impressed. He says that to every real estate person he knows. I’ve witnessed it dozens of times. It means nothing.”

When Trump acquired Bonwit Teller’s legendary Fifth Avenue department store in 1979 for $15 million, before taking it down he promised to provide the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the two 15-foot sculptures of nude women dancing with scarves and the ornate nickel-plated grill that rose above the building’s entryway. Instead, he hired a crew of 200 undocumented workers, working 12-hour shifts at $4 an hour with no safety equipment, to remove the facade, destroying the sculptures and grillwork in the process. “They were worthless,” he stated through a spokesperson named John Baron, who later turned out to be Trump himself, in disguise. Vintage Trump, who most observant New Yorkers way back then had already dismissed as a duplicitous fraud.

Peter Glankoff is a native New Yorker, living in Santa Fe for the past 10 years.

