On a fall day in 1983, I was sitting in The Oak Room bar at New York’s Plaza Hotel with two old high school friends, Duane and Richard. Across the room, at a corner table, Donald Trump was conversing with another man.
As they got up to depart, they passed our table. Trump turned to his companion, pointed at Richard and proclaimed, “Right there is the best real estate broker in New York!” Duane and I were stunned by this on-the-fly benediction from one of New York’s most notorious, emerging tycoons. Without missing a beat, as Trump left the room, Richard turned to us and said, “Don’t be impressed. He says that to every real estate person he knows. I’ve witnessed it dozens of times. It means nothing.”
When Trump acquired Bonwit Teller’s legendary Fifth Avenue department store in 1979 for $15 million, before taking it down he promised to provide the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the two 15-foot sculptures of nude women dancing with scarves and the ornate nickel-plated grill that rose above the building’s entryway. Instead, he hired a crew of 200 undocumented workers, working 12-hour shifts at $4 an hour with no safety equipment, to remove the facade, destroying the sculptures and grillwork in the process. “They were worthless,” he stated through a spokesperson named John Baron, who later turned out to be Trump himself, in disguise. Vintage Trump, who most observant New Yorkers way back then had already dismissed as a duplicitous fraud.
No need to revisit Trump’s exploitive, destructive and failed dealings in Atlantic City, N.J., nor his various associations with leading New York crime families, as documented extensively over the years by New York media, and his myriad sordid business and other affairs that those paying attention over time tend to remember. His early mentorship at the knee of Roy Cohn is evidence enough for most reasonably alert citizens to predict Trump’s future modus operandi.
For many New Yorkers, he was literally the last individual imaginable to have a shot at the highest office in the land.
Yet here we are, over 2 1/2 years since he left his first and only presidency, so far, proceeding to cause the greatest upheaval in American democracy since the Civil War. Of course, his very candidacy and eventual election signaled the beginning of the end of America’s already teetering populist rationality.
Seeking publicity and notoriety at every turn, he used The Apprentice, the Miss America Pageant, Wrestlemania and select media outlets’ passion for sensationalism (“If it bleeds, it leads”) to secure what would eventually become his seemingly intractable base. His outrageous statements, actions and behaviors gained headlines and emboldened voices that had remained silent and buried alongside fading memories of the Civil Rights Movement, capped by the election of a Black president. Reaction to the Barack Obama presidency, sparked by much of the country’s historic, embedded racism, added oil to the fire.
The latest credible national poll finds a perfectly even split between Trump and Joe Biden if the presidential election were to be held today. It’s a sobering thought that half the American electorate, our fellow Americans, would willingly reelect this twice-impeached, thrice-indicted public figure to any public office. Is it our romanticization of outlaws like Billy the Kid, Bonnie and Clyde, Jesse James, John Dillinger and Bugsy Siegel that has allowed our body politic to come to this? Or are we simply, inexorably sliding toward authoritarianism alongside Hungary, Belarus, Israel, China, much of Africa and now even Italy, because we are too distracted, discouraged and mired in social media to stand up, come together and fight for America?
Peter Glankoff is a native New Yorker, living in Santa Fe for the past 10 years.