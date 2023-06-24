Have your eyes been itching? Do you look at our beautiful mountains and see smoke in every direction? Do you turn away with sorrow?

In April and May, the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service burned an average of 23,000 acres each month. Each acre releases 4.81 tons of carbon, exacerbating climate change. That is 72 square miles that were burned. None of these projects has had an environmental impact statement or public discussion.

The Pass Fire was a lightning strike. The Forest Service has ‘‘managed’’ it with “containment lines,” “backburns,” “burnout operations,” “implementing protection measures,” “firing operations,” etc., into a 50,000-acre fire. Those trees were holding carbon, storing mercury, DDT, etc., that we are now breathing as smoke. They were also storing and filtering water and producing oxygen.

Jan Boyer is founder of OnceAForest.org. She lives in Santa Fe.

