Have your eyes been itching? Do you look at our beautiful mountains and see smoke in every direction? Do you turn away with sorrow?
In April and May, the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service burned an average of 23,000 acres each month. Each acre releases 4.81 tons of carbon, exacerbating climate change. That is 72 square miles that were burned. None of these projects has had an environmental impact statement or public discussion.
The Pass Fire was a lightning strike. The Forest Service has ‘‘managed’’ it with “containment lines,” “backburns,” “burnout operations,” “implementing protection measures,” “firing operations,” etc., into a 50,000-acre fire. Those trees were holding carbon, storing mercury, DDT, etc., that we are now breathing as smoke. They were also storing and filtering water and producing oxygen.
The Forest Service also “managed” the Hondito Fire (Carson National Forest) from a lightning strike to over 7,000 acres. Forest Service officials wanted to burn 15,000 acres, but blessed rain came and stopped the blaze.
They say historically, fires happened every 5 to 15 years — except they didn’t differentiate between lightning strikes and forest fires. They want to return the forest to its historical density — except we have no giant trees, so when they say we used to have 40-50 trees per acre, they don’t clarify that they were giant old trees with canopy; now we have almost no canopy. With global heating, we cannot return to “olden times.”
Forest Service fire managers claim they are preventing wildfires by igniting these burns. Read Chad Hanson’s book, Smokescreen. Read the research of Bill Baker, Dominic DellaSala and the United States Geological Survey report on the Forest Service burns. They all say these burns don’t work to prevent fires, and often, the forest left behind is totally degraded.
There has been no real public debate about these policies. Now the Forest Service is starting the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project to cut 93% of the trees on 18,000 acres and burn, repeatedly, 38,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta. Our Santa Fe County Commission unanimously requested a pause on these burns and urged the Forest Service to do an environmental impact statement. The Forest Service refused.
No other elected official on the city, state or federal level will make a statement about these projects or stick up for the thousands of us who oppose these projects. Vote them out. See the almost 5,000 comments, most against the project and 98% wanting an environmental impact statement, at theforestadvocate.org and the full-page petition in The Santa Fe New Mexican on May 20 with 1,225 signatures against the project.
The Forest Service will ignite fires one mile from Tesuque and 2.5 miles from the center of Santa Fe. Given our history of tragic Forest Service burns going out of control, we know it is likely again. Will Santa Fe be sacrificed?
I hate to see a dozen guys with chain saws, cutting down everything on the mountainside and sleeping in their van. Is this really what we want for our sacred forest? Will tourists still come if we have bare rock mountains instead of forested mountains? The trees bring rain and cool the weather. Do you want Santa Fe eight to 10 degrees hotter because of cutting and burning the forest?