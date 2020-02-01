New Mexico is a phenomenal state with great people. But we have floundered for decades in how best to empower working families and make our state a desirable location for business operations.
As we look for the magic sauce, New Mexico Business Coalition encourages elected officials to consider policies proven to work while avoiding those found to be harmful.
Some elected officials are looking to Colorado as an example of “success” for legalizing recreational marijuana. They are focused on new tax revenue as well as keeping marijuana users out of the legal system. Other officials are rightfully focused on the full societal costs, and their opposition is well-founded.
The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area worked in concert with more than 30 organizations to evaluate the effects marijuana legalization has had on Colorado residents since 2013. Its 2019 report highlights the following:
Traffic fatalities and impaired driving: Traffic deaths in which drivers tested positive for marijuana increased 109 percent. Since recreational marijuana was legalized, the percentage of all Colorado traffic deaths that were marijuana related increased 8 percent. This equates to one person killed every three days in 2018, double the rate before legalization.
Marijuana use: Children 12 and older who say they’ve used marijuana in the past month increased 58 percent, and their usage is 78 percent higher than the national average. Adult marijuana usage increased 94 percent and is 96 percent higher than the national average.
Public health: The yearly number of emergency department visits related to marijuana increased 54 percent, and marijuana-related hospitalizations increased 101 percent. The percent of suicide incidents in which toxicology results were positive for marijuana increased 9 percent.
Black market: Since legalization, the Colorado Drug Task Forces conducted 257 investigations of black market marijuana in Colorado resulting in 192 felony arrests and 6.08 tons of marijuana seized. Seizures of Colorado marijuana in the U.S. mail to other states increased 1,042 percent.
Societal Impact: Sixty-four percent of local jurisdictions in Colorado have banned medical and recreational marijuana businesses. New Mexico’s bill prohibits counties and cities from opting out of the statewide law.
Some legislators point to an overcrowded criminal system as a reason to legalize marijuana and reduce incarceration. “Catch and release” criminal justice “reforms” have already resolved the overcrowding issue.
More importantly, New Mexicans are not held in jail related to possession of personal-use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2007, and New Mexico decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana for any purpose in 2019.
The New Mexico Business Coalition understands the need to diversify our economy and provide additional income, but the Colorado report shows that marijuana tax revenue represents less than 1 percent of Colorado’s 2018 budget.
New Mexico employers are already challenged to find drug-free workers for jobs that require a strict “no use” policy for safety reasons. Given what happened in Colorado, one can clearly see that legalization of recreational marijuana would only increase the difficulty of hiring for some positions.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s data shows New Mexico had the nation’s largest percentage increase in homelessness from 2018 to 2019 at 27 percent. HUD’s report also shows homeless rates increased significantly after legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Washington (18.9 percent) and Colorado (9.1 percent). This is a risky proposition for New Mexico.
New Mexico is confronted with a high homeless population, mental illness challenges that have not been adequately addressed, high alcohol and drug addiction rates, poor performance of some students and a challenging hiring environment. Legislators should focus on the societal costs we’ve seen in Colorado and not pursue a pipe dream of success that could easily just be a smoke screen for additional failure.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.