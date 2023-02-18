The State Game Commission continues to hemorrhage members so fast it has trouble retaining the four needed for a quorum. Meanwhile, the Department of Game and Fish is stuck in a time warp; it lacks the mission, authority and resources to protect New Mexico’s wildlife in the face of climate change and an extinction crisis.
The system is broken. The New Mexico Legislature needs to fix it before pumping more money into it by increasing hunting and fishing license fees.
It now has that opportunity with two bills introduced by Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, House Bill 184 and House Bill 486.
Two things need to happen to right the state’s wildlife ship and — given Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s track record on wildlife to date — it is up to the Legislature to take the helm.
First, the commission needs to be reformed and stabilized. Wildlife is a public trust all of us benefit from, so it makes sense that commissioners represent all New Mexicans, not just hunters and anglers. Unfortunately, the governor has consistently passed over recommendations put forward by wildlife groups of highly qualified candidates to fill vacancies on the commission, leaving seats empty for months.
HB 184 would address the issue of diversity and stability on the commission. It would reserve a seat apiece for a wildlife advocate, hunter, agricultural representative and scientist, and give those appointments to a bipartisan legislative committee. The governor would retain three general appointments, one from each congressional district. Importantly, commissioners would be protected from dismissal at the whim of the governor — a major reason for the current revolving-door fiasco at the commission.
The department’s mission and authority need to be modernized. McQueen’s HB 486 would do just this and authorize increased license fees.
Most of New Mexico’s wildlife laws were written more than a century ago and have been changed little since then. In a state that ranks among the top five in terms of wildlife diversity, the sole state agency charged with protecting New Mexico’s wildlife heritage currently lacks the mandate, authority and resources to do its job.
The department only has as much management authority as the Legislature has delegated to it. Right now, that authority only covers about 60% of New Mexico’s vertebrate species and only 20% of the state’s mammals.
Think about that: New Mexico ranks third among all the states in the number of mammal species, yet the agency tasked with protecting this diversity lacks the legal authority to do so for most.
Scientists know all species are important for their contribution to natural systems and intrinsic value. Yet wildlife management in New Mexico continues to focus on producing a harvestable surplus of a handful of game species and sport fish that are of interest to hunters and anglers, ignoring most other species that comprise New Mexico’s extraordinary wildlife endowment.
The Legislature can fix this by updating the current mandate in statute to reflect public trust principles and modern ecological science, and by expanding the department’s authority to protect all wildlife. It should do this before giving the department more money to do the same thing it has done for decades, namely provide hunting and fishing opportunities for a shrinking minority of New Mexicans who engage in these activities.
Currently, the department is seeking legislation to increase hunting and fishing license fees to raise an additional $10 million annually. This is putting the cart before the horse.
We know how important license-fee revenues are to the department, but these funds are used to support traditional programs focused on providing hunting and fishing opportunities. The Legislature needs to provide the department with new funding to meet a broader mission — general fund money for the conservation of most wildlife species that are not hunted or fished.
The time for the department to pivot from being a relic of the past to a modern, wildlife conservation agency is long overdue. With the number of species moving toward extinction growing daily, the need is urgent. The Legislature needs to pass modernization and commission reform legislation while also approving license fee increases. It can do that with HB 184 and HB 486.
Bryan Bird is Defenders of Wildlife Southwest program director and Kevin Bixby is executive director for Wildlife For All.