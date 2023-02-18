The State Game Commission continues to hemorrhage members so fast it has trouble retaining the four needed for a quorum. Meanwhile, the Department of Game and Fish is stuck in a time warp; it lacks the mission, authority and resources to protect New Mexico’s wildlife in the face of climate change and an extinction crisis.

The system is broken. The New Mexico Legislature needs to fix it before pumping more money into it by increasing hunting and fishing license fees.

It now has that opportunity with two bills introduced by Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, House Bill 184 and House Bill 486.

Bryan Bird is Defenders of Wildlife Southwest program director and Kevin Bixby is executive director for Wildlife For All.