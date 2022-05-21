The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is a looking glass into the lack of preparedness for disasters in rural New Mexico. This disaster opens the curtains on decades of neglect in our aging communities. Those seeking elected office know they need the north to win and never miss a Fiesta parade, only to forget about us the morning after the votes are tallied. Now the largest fire in the United States has landed at our feet, and we are forced to navigate this disaster alone without a disaster commander.
In good times, Mora has poor mobile service, limited broadband access and stretched human resources. Now there is compromised electrical service and no drinking water. In an age of abundant satellite technology, local leaders need communication at ground zero.
Mora has an EMS service that operates out of hotel rooms and pays minimum wage. Qualified and educated first responders stay and do the work because it’s home. There has been chronic underfunding for decades, and the fragile system is hanging by a thread. Today, these same responders have gone weeks in that hotel with no running water and no electricity, at times sleeping in their units, because if they didn’t stay behind, others suffer.
Across the valley, the volunteer firefighters, our homegrown heroes, have been operating under the same conditions because the generators were tied up in state bureaucracy in Las Vegas, N.M. These firefighters are working with overused equipment and limited uniforms. These heroes have been the lifeblood of Mora, feeding the elderly and keeping pets alive. They do it without complaint because it’s home, and if they don’t save it, no one will.
The locals at the food distribution center have been chastised for not evacuating, but there were poor evacuation resources. Their eyes are red from smoke, and the despair is apparent. The Santa Fe bureaucrats wanted them out, so supply lines have been repeatedly stalled behind the roadblocks. If they had left, the vulnerable would suffer. Their efforts have succeeded by pure perseverance.
The fires have charred our land, and the state’s response may break our spirit. Mora residents are starting to return to rancid refrigerators from weeks without electricity. As always in the north, we are left to our scrappy ways to find solutions. The solid waste department has been closed for weeks. Now, mountains of waste will be an issue. None of this can be reported because reporters cannot get through the roadblocks.
In this disaster, we do not have time for bureaucracy. Local leaders cannot keep up with the extreme need, exhausted themselves. It’s time for the chronic underfunding of rural communities to end. We immediately need a professional disaster commander to assist our exhausted people. Mora residents deserve a proper disaster response and shouldn’t have to beg to get it. We needed help weeks ago; we are now desperate for it.