A lawsuit from WildEarth Guardians is needlessly costing the state hundreds of jobs and shuttering small businesses, while also increasing the risk of losing our water and forests to catastrophic wildfire — all at a time when we can least afford it.
The lawsuit alleges federal agencies have failed to adequately track the Mexican spotted owl — which is listed as a “threatened species” under the Endangered Species Act. In September 2019, the judge in the case issued an injunction halting the removal of any trees on national forests in New Mexico until a plan for keeping better track of the owl was developed.
WildEarth Guardians leaders never asked for this injunction, and they were as surprised as anyone when it came down. But in the last 11 months, they’ve been happy to use it as a bludgeon against the Forest Service with little regard for the impact this freeze is having on small businesses and rural communities, not to mention the health of our forests and watersheds.
Projects designed to protect watersheds and communities from wildfire, provide firewood for rural and underserved communities, and restore forest health are all on pause because WildEarth Guardians refuses to give up the leverage of the injunction. Several small forestry businesses in the state already have folded. Dozens more are on the brink.
WildEarth Guardians has framed this “victory” using a backward old trope — that do-gooder environmentalists must fight off big, bad timber industry in order to protect Mother Earth. But this narrative is a gross distortion of what’s really been going on.
For 20 years, environmentalists, loggers, federal agencies and just about everyone else with a stake in New Mexico’s forests and water have all found common ground — rallying around the simple truth that the survival of our forests, and everything they provide, requires us to work together. Collaboratively, we’ve developed thinning and restoration projects that strike a compromise between people, business and the environment. It’s not always perfect, but almost all of us have found it preferable to duking it out in court.
Even WildEarth Guardians has had a seat at the collaborative table and acknowledged the benefits of cooperation, proclaiming in 2005 that it was “… committed to finding the common ground where projects protect communities, restore water quality, and prepare for the inevitability of fire.” Clearly, WildEarth Guardians has had a change of heart.
This injunction is a betrayal to the same small businesses that worked in good faith with the Guardians for years to address the dangerous conditions that lead to the catastrophic fires. Ironically, these fires currently pose the greatest threat to the owl’s habitat and its long-term survival. The Guardians’ handling of this injunction suggests their current leadership is oblivious to the crisis our state faces when it comes to addressing the health of our forests for the benefit of people and wildlife.
The truth is, we need the forest industry to do the hard, often thankless work of reducing the dangerous conditions in our forests to protect water and forests for people and wildlife. At a time when a brutal drought has created immense wildfire risk and the ongoing pandemic has wrought economic devastation, WildEarth Guardians needs to start acting more like a partner focused on solutions rather than a spoiled brat who refuses to play nice.
