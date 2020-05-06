New Mexicans have stopped our daily movements to protect ourselves, while wildlife is on the move to sustain their survival.
While sportsmen and women in New Mexico are hunkered down during these unprecedented times and are worried about our jobs, our families and what lies ahead, big game like mule deer, elk and pronghorn have started moving from their winter ranges to their summer ranges.
Even with the uncertainty of whether hunting seasons will be suspended or access to our favorite public lands will be temporarily denied, these animals must have access to quality habitat where they can rest and nourish themselves along their journeys between seasonal ranges.
They don’t recognize boundaries as they move through public lands, private lands, over and through fences, across roadways and encountering numerous other man-made hindrances. In addition to the toll these barriers take on our wildlife populations, vehicle-animal collisions are a costly and dangerous threat to drivers on our highways.
Fortunately, the state of New Mexico in 2019 signed into law the Wildlife Corridors Act, the first-of-its-kind legislation in America. The Corridors Act calls for developing monitoring protocols, analyzing economic benefits, identifying movement barriers and developing maps to better conserve these important habitats. But without additional resources, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will have to utilize funds intended for other agency priorities to take on newly mandated initiatives.
Help could literally be coming down the pike given that the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 2302, the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act, and the current surface transportation authorization expires in September. The sportsmen community is especially supportive of language in the Senate committee-approved bill that would fund wildlife crossings at $250 million over five years allocated to states including New Mexico. Infrastructure projects spurred by this funding will help put people to work in our state.
Because New Mexico’s incredible wildlife resources are so important, we must continue to push decision-makers and our elected officials to continue to build on a promising start to the work of migration corridor conservation. I urge everyone who cares about our big game herds to speak up and help secure the future of these animals, which are critical to our state’s culture, economy and wild lands.
