Donald Trump used to be a pro-choice Democrat. What changed in his life that caused him to turn to the Republican Party?
Notice that I am not labeling him as a Republican, because he is simply using them as “useful idiots,” a phrase coming from his joined-at-the-hip Communist Party buddy, Vladimir Putin. If Hitler were still alive, Hitler would probably be Trump’s best buddy, because Trump thinks that democracy is burdensome and ineffective. And there is certainly some truth to that, although I’ll take democracy any day over authoritarianism.
There is most assuredly a common bond between Trump and all of the idiotic despots upon whom he lavishes attention and praise, Putin, Rodrigo Duterte, Recep Erdogan, Viktor Orbán, etc.
Any good con man like Trump can size up an audience and pick his “mark,” which in Trump’s case is anyone without the ability of introspection or without the ability to connect the dots. And he found the mother lode with Republicans.
At this time I will issue the disclaimer that I considered myself a Republican, albeit a tepid one, for the first 25 years of my life. That is, until as a young social worker for Los Angeles County 51 years ago, under the Reagan administration (Aargh!), a growing social awareness turned me into a Democrat, a choice that I’ve never regretted.
The basic fact remains that Republicans got taken for suckers by a deranged and dangerous con man who is a traitor to this country and its Constitution. That was apparent when he divulged state secrets to the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in the White House.
There is an old saying that you are who you associate with, and that makes Republicans (or Democrats if you voted for Trump), complicit in Trump’s march to autocracy. The sad fact is that Republicans sold out our magnificent democracy and Constitution for “thirty pieces of silver” (their precious and specious tax cuts and JOBS Act) to vote for such an immoral and traitorous man.
And for that selfish and unthinking act, I cannot and will not forgive you, and your descendants will curse you.
